Brad Pitt doesn’t want young Hollywood actors to do superhero and franchise films. Here’s why

Actor Brad Pitt has warned young actors about the pressures of the film industry, advising them not to get caught up in this trend of working on a superhero film or franchise, cautioning that such roles can limit their creative potential. Also read: Does Brad Pitt regret not having a ‘gay experience’? Hear him spill the beans as Pride Month concludes Brad Pitt at the red carpet upon arrival for the European Premier of F1 The Movie, at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Brad Pitt on superhero films

Brad spoke about the thing when he joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast during his F1 promotional tour.

Brad said, “I like watching what the new generation is coming in with. I like to see what they are up against and the way they negotiate and work their way through it. They enjoy it more. We were more uptight, and it had to be about acting… like, you didn’t sell out, you didn’t sell out”.

He added, “But now it’s like, ‘We can be artists in many different arenas, so let’s do it and let’s enjoy it.’ But they also get caught up in you ‘have to have a franchise’ or ‘have to have a superhero.’ But I keep saying, ‘Don’t! Don’t! They’ll die”.

The actor feels getting sucked up in franchise fare or comic book movies can lead to exhaustion for young actors.

While Brad had a cameo in Deadpool 2, he has avoided superhero movies. He has also steered clear of big Hollywood franchises outside of his Ocean’s trilogy with George Clooney and Matt Damon.

Brad Pitt’s latest film

Brad's recent film, the racing drama F1, is currently running in theatres. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film tells the story of Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver, who makes a comeback to the sport after a 30-year hiatus. A talented and promising driver, a severe accident ended his career.

In the film, Brad's character, Sonny, is brought back into the world of Formula One by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (played by Javier Bardem), who now owns a struggling F1 team. As Sonny attempts to help the team make a comeback, he faces challenges both on and off the track, including reconciling with his past. F1 also stars Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles. The film has taken a $144-million opening in the US, the highest of Brad's career.