Britney Spears evacuates $7.4M mansion amid raging LA wildfires, had to drive for 4 hours to hotel

Singer Britney Spears was among the numerous celebrities affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The singer was forced to evacuate her luxurious $7.4 million home in a bid to escape the raging blazes. Also read: Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden, 18, for Christmas after two years apart Britney Spears took to Instagram to share the update. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

As four significant Los Angeles wildfires – Palisades, Kenneth, Eaton and Hurst – rage on throughout the city, the singer has shared that she is among the evacuees. She shared she had to embark on a four-hour drive to reach safety, joining the thousands of residents displaced by the wildfires.

Britney shares her ordeal

On Friday, the Toxic singer posted on her Instagram a video of shoes made by doll accessory designer Eiko Kollander. In the caption, she shared what she had to undergo. In the caption, she wrote, “I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!! I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits !!! Most people may not even be on their phones!!!”

Britney added that she wasn’t on social media earlier in the week, “because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!! I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love!!!”

The Grammy winner did not give an update on the state of her Thousand Oaks home. She is the latest star to share that she has been forced out of her Los Angeles residence. This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, and even Britney’s friend Paris Hilton have had their homes decimated by the fires.

About LA wildfires

The fires have destroyed over 35,000 acres of land and caused 10 deaths. Thousands of other California residents had to flee the LA area since wind-fueled fires first broke out in Pacific Palisades on January 7, travelling across the city. More blazes have since broken out in areas affecting the Hollywood Hills, Pasadena, Altadena, Sylmar and Calabasas.

According to CNN, many structures have also burned down as the fires have now spread through a combined 36,365 acres. Among them were homes owned by stars including Tina Knowles, Brad Paisley, Mandy Moore and Jhené Aiko, each of whom has posted about the loss of their properties this week.

Liz Lin, president of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, told The Post, “We’re entering day three of the fire and everybody’s starting to get tired. We’re in it for the long haul." She said that the LAFD and other responders likely have at least another month’s worth of work ahead of them.