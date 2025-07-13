Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco say ‘I Do’ in a low‑key Malibu wedding; Caitlyn Jenner in attendance

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are officially husband and wife. The reality star and the professional surfer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, July 12, surrounded by loved ones at Linda Thompson’s home in Malibu. Only about 60 to 70 guests attended the low-key wedding, according to TMZ. Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, was among those present to celebrate the couple’s big day. Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco married in July 2025 in a private ceremony at Linda Thompson’s Malibu home.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's romantic proposal

Jenner and Blanco reportedly got engaged in June 2023. It was a moment that caught everyone off guard, including the bride-to-be. The Hills: New Beginnings alum proposed during their baby shower, just five months after they announced they were expecting their first child.

The couple later shared the proposal on Instagram with the caption, “Can’t wait to love you forever.” A video from the day showed Jenner pausing mid-speech before pulling out a ring box. Blanco immediately said yes as their family and friends erupted in applause.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's relationship timeline

The couple was first linked in April 2022 after posting similar photos from a trip to Hawaii. Within weeks, they were spotted together in California, confirming they were dating.

In January 2023, Jenner and Blanco revealed they were expecting a baby with an ultrasound video. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy New Year,” they wrote.

Their daughter, Honey Raye, was born in July 2023. The couple also launched a YouTube channel featuring moments from the pregnancy, baby shower, proposal and home birth.

In a clip on YouTube, Jenner opened up about his bond with Blanco, who won gold at the 2015 ISA Open Women’s World Surfing Championship.

Just days before their wedding, Blanco posted a video of Jenner dancing to Bruno Mars' “I Think I Wanna Marry You,” wearing a shirt with her face printed all over it. “6 MORE DAYS!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUU ,” Jenner commented on the post.



FAQs



Are Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner married?

Yes, Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco got married in July 2025 during a private ceremony at Linda Thompson’s home in Malibu.

Who did Brody have a baby with?

Brody Jenner shares a daughter, Honey Raye, with professional surfer Tia Blanco.

Does Brody Jenner have an open marriage?

No, there is no public indication that Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco have an open marriage.