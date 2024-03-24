 Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of ‘really cute’ son Cardinal Madden: 'He is awesome'. See post | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of ‘really cute’ son Cardinal Madden: 'He is awesome'. See post

AP |
Mar 24, 2024 06:55 AM IST

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also wrote that for the kid's “safety and privacy”, they won’t post any pictures.

Actor Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy, Cardinal Madden, to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday. (Also Read | Cameron Diaz never met Jeffrey Epstein, actor says in statement after her name emerged in unsealed documents)

Cameron Diaz has been married for several years now.
Cameron Diaz has been married for several years now.

“He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is “really cute.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful,” said the post, which included an illustration with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.”

Cameron and Benji also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020. They said at that time, they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.

Cameron, whose films include There’s Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels, married Benji, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015. Representatives for Cameron and Benji did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of ‘really cute’ son Cardinal Madden: 'He is awesome'. See post
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On