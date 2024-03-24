Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of ‘really cute’ son Cardinal Madden: 'He is awesome'. See post
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also wrote that for the kid's “safety and privacy”, they won’t post any pictures.
Actor Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy, Cardinal Madden, to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday. (Also Read | Cameron Diaz never met Jeffrey Epstein, actor says in statement after her name emerged in unsealed documents)
“He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is “really cute.”
“We are feeling so blessed and grateful,” said the post, which included an illustration with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.”
Cameron and Benji also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020. They said at that time, they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.
Cameron, whose films include There’s Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels, married Benji, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015. Representatives for Cameron and Benji did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
