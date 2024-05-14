Cannes Film Festival 2024 all set to open with French comedy The Second Act, and an honorary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep

It is time for the Cannes Film Festival! One of the most prestigious and widely covered film festivals of the world rolls out its red carpet tonight for the 77th edition. The French comedy, The Second Act, is going to be shown as the opening night film. Then there is Meryl Streep, who will be awarded with an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony. (Also read: Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024; will represent India at Women in Cinema Gala) Meryl Streep, who will be awarded with an Honorary Palme d'Or, poses during a photocall before the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

Opening film

Quentin Dupieux‘s The Second Act is a star-studded surreal French comedy that features Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard. The film will be played as part of the Out of Competition category and will also release in French theatres on the same day. “Florence wants to introduce David, the man she’s madly in love with, to her father Guillaume. But David isn’t attracted to Florence and wants to throw her into the arms of his friend Willy. The four of them meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere,” reads the official synopsis of the film as per the festival website.

Meryl at Cannes

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Meryl Streep as she will take the stage on the Grand Theatre Lumiere to receive the honorary Palme d'Or. Meryl is no stranger to Cannes, she was at the festival back in 1989 for the premiere of the film A Cry in the Dark. She ended up winning Best Actress at the festival that year.

“I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May!” Meryl said in a statement. At the photocall ceremony, the three time Oscar winner looked radiant in a blue printed shirt paired with white trousers and a white shirt.

Meanwhile, Cannes will have Greta Gerwig as the Jury president for the competition section. Indian film All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, is in the list for the top prize, along with titles that include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis among others.