Friday, May 30, 2025
Cardi B lashes out at Offset over spousal support demand: ‘Are you on drugs?'

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 30, 2025 09:09 PM IST

Cardi B lashed out at her estranged husband, Offset, accusing him of ‘not paying a dime’ for their three children

Cardi B lashed out at her estranged husband, Offset, accusing him of ‘not paying a dime’ for their three children. The rapper hosted an X space early on Friday, a day after TMZ reported that Offset is seeking spousal support from her. Several fans took to social media to show support for Cardi B.

Cardi B lashed out at Offset on Friday(AFP)
Cardi B lashed out at Offset on Friday(AFP)

In clips from the space, Cardi B could be heard saying that she has been paying for her kids' tuition, classes and everything else. She further adds that Offset is ‘mentally f***ed up right now’, claiming that he needs mental health help.

Read More: Cardi B's NFL star boyfriend spotted flirting with other girls on a yacht: Watch

“You were never like this. I don't know what has happened in the past six-seven months. Are you on drugs?” she asks. Cardi B added that she lets Offset meet their children, because ‘they love you’.

This comes after TMZ reported that Offset had filed an amended divorce response earlier in May, asking Cardi B to pay him spousal support. He is asking for joint custody of their children and wants his separated wife's residence to be their primary address.

Cardi B and Offset filed for divorce in August 2024 after seven years of marriage.

Reacting to Cardi B's accusations, one social media user wrote: “On Cardi B's space, she goes off on Offset for trying to call her deadbeat mom. She said Offset hasn't spent a dime on the kids for the past 8 months.”

“Cardi on space again😭😂 I think this is the perfect time to drop that album ma’am,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I don’t like how everyone’s in cardi B space but outside of it tweeting about her. She is human mannnn yall do wrost behind yall babby daddy’s” a third fan tweeted.

Offset is yet to respond to Cardi B's fresh accusations.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Friday, May 30, 2025
