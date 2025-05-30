Cardi B lashes out at Offset over spousal support demand: ‘Are you on drugs?'

Cardi B lashed out at her estranged husband, Offset, accusing him of ‘not paying a dime’ for their three children. The rapper hosted an X space early on Friday, a day after TMZ reported that Offset is seeking spousal support from her. Several fans took to social media to show support for Cardi B. Cardi B lashed out at Offset on Friday(AFP)

In clips from the space, Cardi B could be heard saying that she has been paying for her kids' tuition, classes and everything else. She further adds that Offset is ‘mentally f***ed up right now’, claiming that he needs mental health help.

“You were never like this. I don't know what has happened in the past six-seven months. Are you on drugs?” she asks. Cardi B added that she lets Offset meet their children, because ‘they love you’.

This comes after TMZ reported that Offset had filed an amended divorce response earlier in May, asking Cardi B to pay him spousal support. He is asking for joint custody of their children and wants his separated wife's residence to be their primary address.

Cardi B and Offset filed for divorce in August 2024 after seven years of marriage.

Reacting to Cardi B's accusations, one social media user wrote: “On Cardi B's space, she goes off on Offset for trying to call her deadbeat mom. She said Offset hasn't spent a dime on the kids for the past 8 months.”

“Cardi on space again😭😂 I think this is the perfect time to drop that album ma’am,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I don’t like how everyone’s in cardi B space but outside of it tweeting about her. She is human mannnn yall do wrost behind yall babby daddy’s” a third fan tweeted.

Offset is yet to respond to Cardi B's fresh accusations.