Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 6-12:

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 88. Actor Roy Thinnes is 87. Director Barry Levinson is 83. Actor John Ratzenberger is 78. Actor Patrika Darbo is 77. Actor Marilu Henner is 73. Actor Michael Rooker is 70. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 65. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 60. Actor Ari Meyers is 56. Actor Paul Rudd is 56. Actor Jason Hervey is 53. Bassist Markku Lappalainen is 52. Actor Zach Braff is 50. Actor Joel Garland is 50. Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 49. Actor Teddy Sears is 48. Musician Robert Glasper is 47. Actor Eliza Coupe is 44. Actor Charlie McDermott is 35.

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 90. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 87. Actor Roberta Shore is 82. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 78. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 77. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 74. Singer Janis Ian is 74. Actor Jackie Chan is 71. Actor Russell Crowe is 61. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 61. Actor Bill Bellamy is 60. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War On Drugs is 51. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 50. Actor Heather Burns is 50. Singer John Cooper of Skillet is 50. Actor Kevin Alejandro is 49. Actor Sian Clifford is 43. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 40. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 39. Actor Ed Speleers is 37. Actor Conner Rayburn is 26.

April 8: Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 84. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 84. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 83. Actor Stuart Pankin is 79. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes is 78. Film director John Madden is 76. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 74. Singer-actor John Schneider is 65. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin is 63. Singer Julian Lennon is 62. Actor Dean Norris is 62. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 62. Actor Robin Wright is 59. Actor Patricia Arquette is 57. Actor JR Bourne is 55. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 55. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 54. Actor Emma Caulfield is 52. Actor Katee Sackhoff is 45. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 44. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 41. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 41. Guitarist Jamie Sierota is 32. Actor Sadie Calvano is 28.

April 9: Actor Michael Learned is 86. Actor Dennis Quaid is 71. Humorist Jimmy Tingle is 70. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 66. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 62. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 60. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 60. Actor Cynthia Nixon is 59. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 56. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 50. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 48. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam is 46. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 45. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 45. Actor Jay Baruchel is 43. Actor Annie Funke is 40. Actor Jordan Masterson is 39. Actor Leighton Meester is 39. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney is 38. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 38. Actor Kristen Stewart is 35. Actor Elle Fanning is 27. Musician Lil Nas X is 26. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 26. Singer Jackie Evancho is 25.

April 10: Actor Steven Seagal is 73. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 72. Actor Peter MacNicol is 71. Actor Olivia Brown is 68. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 68. Singer-producer Babyface is 67. Musician Brian Setzer is 66. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 65. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 60. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 58. Comedian Orlando Jones is 57. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 56. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 55. Actor David Harbour is 50. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 46. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 44. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 44. Actor Chyler Leigh is 43. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 42. Actor Ryan Merriman is 42. Singer-actor Mandy Moore is 41. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 40. Actor Shay Mitchell is 38. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 37. Country singer Maren Morris is 35. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 34. Actor Daisy Ridley is 33. Actor Sofia Carson is 32. Actor Ruby Jerins is 27.

April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 93. Actor Louise Lasser is 86. Actor Peter Riegert is 78. Actor Bill Irwin is 75. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 68. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford is 64. Country singer Steve Azar is 61. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 59. Actor Johnny Messner is 56. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 55. Actor Vicellous Shannon is 54. Rapper David Banner is 51. Actor Tricia Helfer is 51. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 46. Actor Kelli Garner is 41. Singer Joss Stone is 38. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins is 33.

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock is 85. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 81. Actor Ed O’Neill is 79. Actor Dan Lauria is 78. Talk show host David Letterman is 78. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 73. Singer Pat Travers is 71. Actor Andy Garcia is 69. Country singer Vince Gill is 68. Actor Patricia Arquette is 57. TV personality J Alexander is 67. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 67. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 63. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 61. Actor Alicia Coppola is 57. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 55. Actor Retta is 55. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 54. Actor Marley Shelton is 51. Actor Sarah Jane Morris is 48. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 47. Actor Riley Smith is 47. Actor Claire Danes is 46. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 46. Actor Matt McGorry is 39. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 38. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 38. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 38. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 31.

