Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 2-8:

March 2: Actor Charlie Brill is 88. Actor Billy Gray is 88. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 72. Actor Kevin Anderson is 66. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 65. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 65. Country singer Trace Adkins is 64. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 62. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 60. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 59. Actor Traci Bingham is 58. Actor Keith Coogan is 56. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes is 56. Actor Nicole Eggert is 54. Actor Ross McCall is 50. Actor Michael Pena is 50. Actor Orlando Bloom is 49. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 45. Actor Beau Mirchoff is 37. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 36.

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 84. Movie producer-director George Miller is 80. Actor Hattie Winston is 80. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 78. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 75. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 72. Actor Robert Gossett is 71. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 71. Actor Miranda Richardson is 67. Actor Mary Page Keller is 64. Actor Laura Harring is 61. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 61. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 59. Actor Julie Bowen is 55. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 54. Actor David Faustino is 51. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 48. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 48. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 44. Actor Jessica Biel is 43. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 41. Singer Camila Cabello is 28. Actor Thomas Barbusca is 22. Actor Reylynn Caster is 22.

March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss is 87. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 84. Singer Chris Rea is 74. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player is 73. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 72. Actor Kay Lenz is 72. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 71. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 68. Actor Patricia Heaton is 67. Actor Steven Weber is 64. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 62. Actor Stacy Edwards is 60. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 58. Actor Patsy Kensit is 57. Actor Andrea Bendewald is 55. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 54. Country singer Jason Sellers is 54. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 48. Actor Jessica Heap is 42. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 40. TV personality Whitney Port is 40. Actor Audrey Esparza is 39. Actor Margo Harshman is 39. Actor Josh Bowman is 37. Actor Andrea Bowen is 35. Actor Jenna Boyd is 32.

March 5: Actor Paul Sand is 93. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 87. Actor Samantha Eggar is 86. Actor Michael Warren is 79. Actor Eddie Hodges is 78. Singer Eddy Grant is 77. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 73. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 71. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 70. Actor Adriana Barraza is 69. Actor Talia Balsam is 66. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 63. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 56. Guitarist John Frusciante is 55. Singer Rome is 55. Actor Kevin Connolly is 51. Actor Eva Mendes is 51. Actor Jolene Blalock is 50. Model Niki Taylor is 50. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 47. Actor Karolina Wydra is 44. Musician Amanda Shires is 43. Actor Sterling Knight is 36. Actor Jake Lloyd is 36. Actor Micah Fowler is 27.

March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 94. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 85. Actor Ben Murphy is 83. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 80. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 79. Singer Kiki Dee is 78. Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 78. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 78. TV personality John Stossel is 78. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 72. Actor Tom Arnold is 66. Actor D.L. Hughley is 62. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 61. Actor Connie Britton is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 58. Actor Moira Kelly is 57. Actor Amy Pietz is 56. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 55. Country singer Trent Willmon is 52. Guitarist Shane Farmer is 51. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 51. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 48. Actor Shaun Evans is 45. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 41. Actor Eli Marienthal is 39. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 34. Actor Millicent Simmonds is 22.

March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 85. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 82. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 79. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 79. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 73. Actor Bryan Cranston is 69. Actor Donna Murphy is 66. Actor Nick Searcy is 66. Actor Mary Beth Evans is 64. Singer Taylor Dayne is 63. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 62. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 61. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 61. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 59. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad The Wet Sprocket is 58. Actor Rachel Weisz is 54. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 54. Actor Jay Duplass is 52. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 52. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 51. Actor Jenna Fischer is 51. Actor Tobias Menzies is 51. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson is 50. Actor TJ Thyne is 50. Actor Laura Prepon is 45. Actor Bel Powley is 33. Actor Giselle Eisenberg is 28.

March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 90. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 89. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 81. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 80. Singer Peggy March is 77. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 68. Singer Gary Numan is 67. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 66. Actor Aidan Quinn is 66. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire is 65. Actor Leon is 64. Actor Camryn Manheim is 64. Singer Shawn Mullins is 57. Actor Andrea Parker is 55. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 52. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 49. Actor Laura Main is 48. Actor James Van Der Beek is 48. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 47. Actor Nick Zano is 47. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 46. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 46. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 35.

