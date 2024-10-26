Celebrity hairstylist claims Anne Hathaway ‘treated me like a servant’, slams JLo and Blake Lively

Emanuel Miller has claimed that some of the worst experiences he had in his career as a longtime celebrity hairstylist were with A-listers like Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, and Blake Lively. During his appearance on this week's episode of the What It Was Like podcast, he alleged that the Princess Diaries star treated him like a “servant.” Celebrity hairstylist has alleged that he had unpleasant encounters with Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Lopez

Celebrity hairstylist slams Anne Hathaway, JLo and Blake Lively

“I did a film with Anne Hathaway, and that was one of my worst experiences,” Miller said, reported Page Six. “Anne never acknowledged me as a person. For four and a half months, she treated me like a servant,” he went on, adding that despite his daughter being a stand-in for the film, the 41-year-old actress never inquired about Miller's family.

Recounting his experience while working with Hathaway, Miller said, “I was doing [Anne’s] hair personally, just one on one, I was just doing her hair.” “She never said, ‘Your daughter. Do you have other children?’ or ‘How long have you been married?’ There was never any personal conversation,” he added.

Miller explained that over the years, he has worked with several A-listers like Cate Blanchett, Johnny Depp and Tom Hanks, who engaged in friendly conversations with him, unlike Hathaway. However, the Devil Wears Prada actress has denied Miller's allegations.

“It’s unfortunate to hear that Manny’s memory of our time together differed so dramatically from mine. I continue to wish him nothing but the best,” she said in a statement, per the outlet. Likening his “worst experience” with Hathaway to his interaction with Lopez, Miller recalled an awkward run-in with the On the Floor hitmaker.

“All [of a] sudden, we were told the next guest is on her way, It’s Jennifer Lopez,” Miller said of an unknown talk show where the 55-year-old made an appearance. He claimed that they were told to “clear the room” and that “suddenly there was an instant panic.”

He went on to say, “I’ve been doing a lot of talk shows in the green room with a lot of actors, and I’ve never had that experience,” adding that on his way out, he realised he had left his overcoat in the room. The moment Miller turned back to fetch it, the This Is Me singer entered.

“So I went back into the room to get my overcoat that was hanging over a chair, and when I turned around, Jennifer walked into the room,” the hairstylist said, adding that he greeted her and mentioned the fact that the pair had previously worked together on the set of her 2005 film, Monster in Law.

However, Miller alleged that Lopez did not say a word to him, implying that her behaviour was cold. “Jennifer just looked at me, just gave me a blank stare, and then looked away to her bodyguards as if [to say] you were told to get this trash and clear the room. Why isn’t this room cleared?” he recalled.

Sharing another one of his upsetting experiences, Miller revealed that while working with Lively for her 2011 film Hick, he was invited to lunch along with other crew members. But, when he arrived, the lunch was not being served, and he ended up having an awkward encounter with the It Ends With Us star.

When the podcast host asked if it was possible that Lively was just feeling “anxious” or “didn’t really know anyone,” Miller said, “That’s very kind of you to give her the benefit of the doubt, but I didn’t see her speak to anybody.”