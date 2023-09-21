Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 - Release date, celebrity lineup, format and more

Get ready to sharpen your trivia skills and mark your calendars because Celebrity Jeopardy! is back for its highly-anticipated second season. Following the success of the inaugural season in early 2023, the popular celebrity game show will once again feature A-list stars competing for charity. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season: Ken Jennings takes over hosting duties for Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2, featuring A-list celebrities and a $1 million prize.(Instagram/jeopardy)

Premiere date of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2:

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT, as Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 returns to ABC. The official announcement was made on the show's Twitter account, @CelebrityJeopardyX.

New host of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2:

While Mayim Bialik brilliantly hosted the first season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, this time around, fans can expect to see the legendary Ken Jennings at the helm. Bialik's absence is due to her support for ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, aligning herself with the striking actors' union, SAG-AFTRA.

Star-studded lineup of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2:

A total of 27 celebrities will compete in Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2. Among the notable participants, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Mark Duplass, and Emily Hampshire are confirmed to face off in the opening game.

Format of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2:

Fans of the show can expect the same beloved format as in the previous season. Contestants will answer clues in the form of questions, aiming to accumulate the most money/points over two rounds: Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. The Final Jeopardy round will see all contestants wagering their earnings on a single question. The contestant with the highest combined score from two games will be declared the winner.

Celebrity Jeopardy! episodes run for an hour, featuring two full games, and the highest combined score advances contestants to the next round.

The season will consist of three quarterfinal rounds, with nine contestants playing games. The winners from these rounds will move on to the semifinals, and the victors of the semifinals will compete in the highly-anticipated Celebrity Jeopardy! finals.

Trailer of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2:

To get a sneak peek at some of the celebrities participating in the upcoming season, be sure to check out the first promo for Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2.

How to watch Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2:

For those with traditional cable or TV antennas, simply tune in to your local ABC channel to catch Celebrity Jeopardy! live.

If you prefer live TV streaming services, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV all include ABC in their channel lineups.

Additionally, episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air, making it easy to catch up on all the celebrity trivia action.

