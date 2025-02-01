Charlie McDowell slams trolls criticising Lily Collins and him for having baby girl via surrogate: ‘Spew less hate’

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 31st January. While the couple's fans showered them with love, some individuals crticised them for opting for surrogacy. the filmmaker has now responded to the criticism. Charlie McDowell and Lily Colins become parents to baby girl.

Charlie McDowell slams trolls

Slamming those who targeted them for choosing surrogacy to welcome their child, filmmaker Charlie wrote in the comments, "Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and very grateful. In regard to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby—it’s okay to not be an expert on surrogacy. It’s okay to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It’s okay to not know the motivations of a surrogate, regardless of what you assume."

He further added, “And it’s okay to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regard to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives. That’s all for now because she just pooped, and I need to change her nappy.”

Lily and Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl

Sharing a sweet photo of their newborn snuggled up in a bassinet, wrapped in a monogrammed blanket. They captioned the post, "Welcome to the centre of our world, Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again."

As soon as Lily and Charlie announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram, many fans congratulated the couple on their new journey.

However, some criticised their decision to opt for surrogacy. One comment read, "Surrogacy becoming a trend among celebrities is one of the finest expressions of capitalism. Rich people don’t want to go through the trouble of carrying and birthing their own children, so they pay another woman, who definitely needs the money, to do it."

Another Instagram user wrote, “So… they used a woman's body in exchange for money so that hers would not be ruined?????” Onecommented, "Surrogacy is cruel child trafficking. It should be banned. We don’t even treat puppies like this." "Capitalism at its finest. The rich paying for someone else to carry their kids," wrote another.

Lily and Charlie's relationship

Lily and Charlie’s love story began in 2019 when they crossed paths on the set of Gilded Rage. Though they kept their relationship private, the couple made things Instagram official in August 2019 while Lily was filming Emily in Paris. A year later, in September 2020, Charlie proposed to Lily with a one-of-a-kind rose-cut diamond ring. The two tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Colorado in September 2021.