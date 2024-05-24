Chris Hemsworth gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; Robert Downey Jr roasts him with Avengers cast's help

'Absurdly, annoyingly amazing'

Chris was surrounded by family and friends while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In front of them, Robert said he reached out to his 'fellow Avengers' and asked them to describe Chris in just three words, which led to some funny responses. Robert first read out Jeremy Renner's (Clint Barton/ Hawkeye) three words for Chris: 'Absurdly, annoyingly amazing.'

He then went on to reveal The Incredible Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo's take on Chris: "Friend from work." Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow, called Chris 'sensitive leading lady'. Saving the best for last, Robert revealed Chris Evans aka Captain America called the Australian actor the 'second best Chris'.

More about Chris' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The actor was joined by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children — daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan — as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honoured him for his contributions to motion pictures. His Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and director George Miller also attended the ceremony.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an iconic sidewalk attraction in LA that features stars' names to honour their achievements in the entertainment industry. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, "We are proud to honour Chris Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide... along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be so happy to know that we are adding another talented Aussie to our iconic Walk of Fame.'