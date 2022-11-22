Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anya Taylor-Joy did all her driving stunts in Furiosa herself, even though she doesn't have a driving license

Anya Taylor-Joy did all her driving stunts in Furiosa herself, even though she doesn't have a driving license

hollywood
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 04:53 PM IST

Anya Taylor-Joy recently revealed that she is performing all the driving related stunts on Furiosa herself even though she does not have a driving license.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular character in the upcoming action drama Furiosa.
Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular character in the upcoming action drama Furiosa.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anya Taylor-Joy will be next seen in Furiosa, George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff/prequel. The actor is playing the titular role in the film, which explores the backstory of the character originally played by Charlize Theron. The film involves a number of vehicle-related action sequences and Anya revealed she was at the wheel for most of them herself. The catch is that she does not have street-legal valid driving license though. Also read: Anya Taylor-Joy calls filming Mad Max spinoff Furiosa her ‘bloodiest’ experience

Furiosa, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, is a prequel to the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road. The film is currently still in production and will not release until 2024. In a recent interview, lead actor Anya spoke about the film’s demanding action sequences and how she performed the driving stunts herself.

In an interview with IndieWire, Anya said, “I don’t actually have a license, so I can’t drive. I can’t on a highway, I can’t parallel park, but if you need me to do a juicy 180 in a truck, I can do that and not hit the camera people, which is great. Eventually, I will be in a place long enough to get a driver’s license and then I’ll be really happy, because then I can play. But in terms of first cars, I think I’m quite spoiled in the fact that they were built by the Mad Max art department.”

The actor also said she hopes to get a license soon so that she will be able to drive on the roads as well. “That’s the other thing, if a driving instructor gets in a car with me, all I know how to do is crazy stunt driving. I’m planning on getting my stunt driver’s certificate…so then I’ll be able to do all of my driving in all films, which would be great. But I fear for the poor man or woman that is taking the test with me, because gentle, I am not,” she added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chris hemsworth
chris hemsworth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out