Chris Hemsworth may play Prince Charming in new Disney movie helmed by Wonka director

Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is in talks to take on the iconic role of Prince Charming in Disney's upcoming Prince Charming movie. While plot details are still being kept secret, it's not yet confirmed whether the film will be live-action or animated, reported Variety. (Also Read – Chris Hemsworth recollects Indian fans throwing popcorn in the air watching Avengers: ‘Never seen anything like it’) Chris Hemsworth may play Prince Charming in a Disney movie(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The movie will be directed by Paul King, who is best known for his work on Wonka. King will also co-write the screenplay with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

The Thor actor has been busy with recent projects. He recently lent his voice to Optimus Prime in the animated film Transformers One. Earlier this year, he also appeared as the villain Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, in which he starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Next up for Hemsworth is the thriller Crime 101, produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The film will star Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Hemsworth's fellow Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo. Crime 101 is based on a short story by Don Winslow and tells the story of a series of unsolved jewellery thefts on the Pacific Coast Highway. Hemsworth plays a lone jewel thief planning one last heist while a detective tries to catch him.

Paul King, the director of Prince Charming, is coming off the success of Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet, which grossed $218 million domestically and $634 million worldwide. King also directed the Paddington films, which were hits at the box office.

Meanwhile, Disney has not yet commented on Hemsworth's casting as Prince Charming, according to Variety.