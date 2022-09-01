Chris Hemsworth replies to a fan who asked if he caused lightening as Thor

Actor Chris Hemsworth who is popularly known for his character Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, proved his humourous side on the internet once again. After a fan shared a video clip of massive lightning at an unknown location and questioned Chris if he has caused it, he responded to the post with a hilarious answer and won hearts on Twitter. Also read: Chris Hemsworth didn't eat meat to kiss vegan Natalie Portman in Thor Love and Thunder

The video featured a series of flashes and lightning during nighttime. Relating to Chris’ character Thor, the God of thunder, the fan simply questioned, “Thor?” To this, Chris retweeted the post and said, “That was Zesus.” Responding to his reply, another fan commented, “Nah, that's Thor.” “Speechless,” added another one with laughing emojis. “I thought you killed Zeus? or is this Post-credit extended?” asked someone else.

That was Zeus https://t.co/djoqiWUFfV — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 31, 2022

In the latest outing of the series, part of MCU’s Phase 4,Thor: Love and Thunder features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) going against Zeus, played by Russell Crowe to save the other gods from the God Butcher (Christian Bale). After Thor approaches Zeus, the most powerful God, for help, Thor’s request gets rejected and even ridiculed. To this, Zeus tries to capture Thor and his group in order to prevent them from revealing the City of God’s location to the God butcher, Gorr. In between, Zeus ends up injuring Korg and Thor stabs Zeus with his own thunderbolt. Meanwhile, the group escape after Valkyrie steals the thunderbolt.

However, it isn’t the end of Zeus. Going by the end credits of the film, Zeus survives and seeks revenge with the help of Hercules. The upcoming sequel will reveal more details. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor Love and Thunder was released in India on July 7 and July 8 worldwide. The film also features Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman among others. It marked Christian Bale’s MCU debut as the villain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON