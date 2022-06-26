Chris Hemsworth says naked butt scene in Thor Love and Thunder was 'a dream of mine, took 10 years in making'

It's not just Marvel fans marveling at Chris Hemsworth's naked butt scene in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer but the actor also calls it a fulfilled dream. Chris is all set to return as Thor, along with Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in the upcoming film. Chris has now opened up about the much-talked about scene that featured him naked, though blurred. Also read: Chris Hemsworth ‘copies’ Ajay Devgn's stunt in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris called the stripping scene in which Russell Crowe's Zeus flips away his suit a “dream” and said that it was 10 years in the making. In fact, viewers on YouTube replayed the particular scene the most number of times while watching the film's trailer.

Talking about the scene, Chris told Variety in an interview, “It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off'.”

“I had had that out in ‘Rush’ many years ago. In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don’t know, I had seen it before," he added.

Earlier, Comicbook.com had reported that the trailer video on YouTube shows a notable spike in viewer replays at around 2-minute timestamp that has a blurred Chris naked on screen.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale as the villain named Gorr the God Butcher. Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie while Chris Pratt will be back as Peter Quill, the Star-Lord. Taika not just directed the film but also plays Koorg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor. The film will release in India on July 7, day before its release in the US on July 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON