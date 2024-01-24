close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer: ‘I’m kind of a little in shock’

Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer: ‘I’m kind of a little in shock’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 24, 2024 09:13 AM IST

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy shares what his best actor Oscar nomination feels like. The Oscar 2024 nominations were announced yesterday.

Oscar 2024 nominations were announced on Tuesday. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer earned 13 nominations, the most for any film this year, including one for Cillian Murphy in the best actor category. In an interview with The New York Times, the actor shared what his first Oscar nomination felt like. He has been nominated for his performance as the title character in Oppenheimer. Also read: Oscars 2024 nomination snubs and surprises include Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio

Cillian Murphy was seen as J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.(AP)
Cillian Murphy was seen as J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.(AP)

‘It’s just a real honour’

“It’s very, very humbling. I’m kind of a little in shock. It’s just a real honour to be involved in a film that has connected so powerfully with people in a way that we never expected,” Cillian Murphy said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

After opening alongside Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie on July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer was praised by critics and fans alike, grossing over $900 million at the worldwide box office.

Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer role

In Oppenheimer, a biopic by director Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer plays the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb. Cillian has been winning praise for his performance in the film. At the recent Golden Globes, he won best actor in a drama.

In The New York Times interview, Cillian Murphy also revealed if he was watching Tuesday's Oscars announcement. He said, "No, I was at home in Cork with my mom and dad and my wife. And my phone started popping, so I figured it was good news. Everybody started texting. You know, you can’t really avoid good news or bad news, but it’s better when it’s good news. Oppenheimer is a different role than what you’ve done in the past. What drew you to this character?"

Other best actor nominees

Alongside Cillian, Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Maestro in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction are also nominated for best actor Oscar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On