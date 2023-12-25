close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Comedian Neel Nanda passes away shortly after celebrating 32nd birthday

Comedian Neel Nanda passes away shortly after celebrating 32nd birthday

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 25, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Nanda gained recognition for his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party.

In a tragic turn of events, Neel Nanda, a 32-year-old stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, has passed away. Neel gained recognition for his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party. The news was confirmed by his longtime manager, Greg Weiss, who had known Nanda since he was 19 years old, according to Variety.

Neel Nanda(Instagram)
Neel Nanda(Instagram)

Comedian Neel Nanda dead at 32

The reason for Neel Nanda's death remains undisclosed. After his passing, numerous fellow comedians have honored his memory. Nanda's love for comedy began in his early years. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Indian immigrants. Various comedy clubs and colleagues in the comedy community expressed their condolences on social media on Saturday to commemorate Nanda and his artworks.

Neel Nanda recently celebrated his 32nd birthday

The news of the comedian's death was particularly surprising as he had just marked his birthday. According to the LA Times, a mere nine days before his passing, Neel Nanda, known as the ‘positive force’ of the comedy, was headlining a comedy club in Toronto for the first time. He had the audience in stitches with his amazing performance, which won over many hearts. He even encouraged fans to join him in celebrating his birthday weekend downtown following the show.

