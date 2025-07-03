Company selling Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap sold for $1.5 billion; but actor won't make a dime from it; here's why

Earlier this year, American personal care brand Dr Squatch received a huge shot in the arm when one of their products went viral globally. Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, a soap made out of actor Sydney Sweeney's actual bathwater, blended celebrity fetish and marketing in an unprecedented manner, selling out the bars of soap faster than one could type 'Sydney'. The company has now been bought by consumer giant Unilever for a whopping $1.5 billion. Sydney Sweeney partnered with Dr Squatch to sell a soap made from her used bath water.

How did Dr Squatch get a $1.5 billion deal?

Founded in 2013 in the US, Dr Squatch began as a personal care company with products for men. In 2016, the company gained popularity with a series of viral TikTok campaigns aimed at Gen Z consumers. By 2021, it had reached an annual revenue of $100 million. It gained worldwide prominence in 2024 when Sydney Sweeney signed on as brand ambassador. Her first ad campaign as a 'body wash genie' gained significant attention. Sydney's Bathwater Bliss selling out thousands of bars in hours was further proof of the company's virality.

Last month, British consumer giant Unilever announced that it had reached a deal to acquire Dr Squatch. The Financial Times later revealed that Unilever would pay $1.5 billion for the acquisition. “Its viral social-first marketing strategies, partnerships with influencers and celebrities, and culturally-relevant collaborations with limited-edition packs have helped to drive sales and grow a loyal consumer following on social media platforms and beyond,” Unilever said in a statement.

How much does Sydney Sweeney make from it?

While the Unilever deal is a windfall for the founders and key investors, Sydney Sweeney, the face of the company, may not benefit monetarily. The actor had partnered with Dr Squatch for just the bathwater soap and is not an investor in the company. Like any brand ambassador, an increase in the company's valuation will not get her any monetary benefit. Sydney can, however, hope that the new management will keep her on board as the ambassador, and a renewed contract will earn her more. But that is a negotiation for later.