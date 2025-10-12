Diane Keaton's death makes ‘surprised and upset’ Woody Allen ‘think of his own mortality’: Report

The death of actress Diane Keaton left many people sad, especially filmmaker Woody Allen. He had worked with the late actress in several movies, including Annie Hall, which won her an Oscar. A source close to Allen informed People that Allen is struggling to come to terms with the death of his friend. Woody Allen ‘extremely distraught’ by former partner and close friend, Diane Keaton’s death: Reports(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Woody Allen and Diane Keaton's relationship

“He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset,” the source is quoted as saying. “It makes him think of his own mortality,” the source further added. The report read that Allen was not aware of Keaton's declining health, they said, “Nobody seemed to know. He was surprised.”

As People reported, Keaton, who starred in the Godfather movies, worked with the 89-year-old filmmaker on several movies. These include Play It Again (1972), Sam (1972), Sleeper (1973), Love and Death (1975), and the acclaimed classic, Annie Hall (1977). Their collaborations continued, with Interiors (1978), Manhattan (1979), and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993).

There was speculation that the two had dated in the 1960s, and Annie Hall was inspired by their relationship.

Keaton and Allen’s friendship

While their romantic association was short-lived, the friendship between Woody Allen and Diane Keaton was enduring. The People quoted late-night show host Johnny Carson describing their relationship in 1975.

“I think she's Woody's sister. Both of them are uncomfortable and withdrawn in a crowd. She's a free spirit — and her vulnerability is a good quality. She's honest about being what she is, and that's rare,” Carson said.

Keaton also steadfastly supported her friend when he was targeted during the #MeToo movement in 2018 in connection with the sexual abuse allegations leveled against him in the 1990s. In a tweet posted on January 30 that year, she wrote:

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe in him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.” The tweet contained a link to Allen’s interview from 1992, where he defended himself against charges of abusing his daughter.

Diane Keaton’s life and career

Keaton was born in Los Angeles and became a major celebrity after starring in the Godfather movies in the 1970s. It was the same decade in which she won the Best Actress award at the Oscars.

As per the BBC, she made her debut in the 1970 film Lovers and Other Strangers. Apart from acting, she also directed, her debut in this role coming in the 1987 documentary Heaven.

In her personal life, Keaton chose to remain unmarried but adopted two children – a daughter named Dexter and a son named Duke. Her autobiography came out in 2011 and was titled Then Again. Her last role was in the 2024 movie Summer Camp. She died on October 11, aged 79, in California.

FAQs

When did Diane Keaton pass away?

Keaton died on Saturday, October 11.

What was Keaton known for?

She was an Oscar-winning actress who first came into the spotlight through the Godfather movies and had a career spanning over five decades.

What was the nature of Keaton’s relationship with Woody Allen?

The two had dated in the 1960s but remained friends for the rest of her life.