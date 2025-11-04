Diane Ladd dies at 89: Daughter Laura Dern says she'll be ‘forever grateful’ to her

Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd died aged 89 at her home in Ojai, California. In a statement to The Guardian, the Chinatown star's daughter, Laura Dern, said, “ I will be forever grateful to her.” Ladd’s relationship with Dern deepened six years ago amid a serious lung disease. Diane Ladd passes away at 89: Chinatown actress battled serious lung disease six years ago(REUTERS)

Diane Ladd’s serious lung disease

Diane Ladd had been diagnosed with a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2019, the actress’s daughter, Laura Dern, told People magazine in 2023. Dern said doctors told her that the Chinatown star had only six months to live. At the time, Dern felt “the walls were crumbling” around her, as per the outlet.

“The doctor told us the one thing that can help her is getting her to walk to breathe deeper,” Dern had recalled. Following the doctor’s advice, Dern and Ladd would regularly go for a walk around Santa Monica. The mother-daughter duo told the outlet that the walks resulted in a “profound deepening of our relationship.”

Laura Dern said it was “one of the greatest experiences” she had in life. “I thought I was dying, so Laura and I just told each other everything,” Diane Ladd, then 87, had said. She said fixing her relationship with her daughter was “a darn good beginning.”

Diane Ladd’s ‘hardest conversation’ with Laura Dern

During her recovery, Diane Ladd discussed several things with her daughter, Laura Dern. On being asked about the hardest conversation the two had, Laura Dern said they spoke about her sister’s death, who passed away at age 18 months after a drowning accident.

“I think asking Mom about my sister and not wanting to hurt, but only heal,” Dern told People. Although the conversation was not easy, Dern said it “changed our relationship.” She felt she could talk to Diane Ladd “about everything now.”

