Dolly Parton to skip 2025 Governors Awards but it's not due to health concerns: Here's the real reason why

Dolly Parton will be skipping this year’s honorary Oscar presentation at the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards, which will take place in November. Dolly Parton to skip the 2025 Governors Awards.(Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier, several reports suggested her health to be the main reason for her absence. However, Rolling Stone has clarified that the actual reason is a longstanding scheduling conflict.

Dolly Parton’s name was announced for the honours in an official release on June 17. The Motion Picture Academy has nominated the singer for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Meanwhile, Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas will be receiving the Academy Honorary Awards. As per the release, the ceremony is scheduled for November 16 this year. It will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

Why is Dolly Parton skipping the Governors Awards ceremony?

Amid speculations of her poor health, a representative for Parton has confirmed that the singer is unavailable for the given dates. In fact, back in June, she had already informed the Academy about her unavailability. The Rolling Stone report suggests that the singer requested to postpone the honor until 2026 so that she could attend in person.

Dolly Parton’s health concerns

Several reports earlier speculated that Parton’s absence was due to health issues. According to a Variety report, this was due to another announcement regarding her upcoming tour. In an earlier mention, Parton stated that she would be postponing six upcoming concerts in Las Vegas. Her Instagram post, detailing the reason, mentioned, “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges.”

Official announcement by the Motion Picture Academy

The Academy announced the honours in June this year. It stated that Dolly Parton would receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. She is being honored for her “unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.”

She has been a founding member of several charitable and philanthropic organizations, including the Dollywood Foundation.

The statement also mentioned that Parton has 49 studio albums to her name. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. She also appeared in several films and has earned two Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category.

FAQs

1. Why is Dolly Parton missing the 2025 Governors Awards?

Dolly Parton is missing the event due to a longstanding scheduling conflict.

2. Is Dolly Parton’s absence related to health concerns?

No, her absence is not due to health issues, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

3. Which award will Dolly Parton receive?

Dolly Parton is named to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.