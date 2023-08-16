‘Don’t come for my mama,’ Quinton Aaron speaks out on ‘The Blind Side’ controversy and Michael Oher’s lawsuit

The Blind Side, the 2009 film that earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar, is facing a backlash after its real-life protagonist, Michael Oher, accused the Tuohy family of lying about adopting him and exploiting him for money. The Blind Side(Warner Bros)

The film, based on a book by Michael Lewis, tells the story of how Oher, a homeless teenager, was taken in by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, a wealthy white couple, who helped him pursue his football career.

Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the film, has commented on the controversy in an interview with The Daily Mail. He said that he did not want to blame anyone, but he suggested that Oher should have been more involved in the making of the film. He also said that he met Oher four years after the film was made, while the Tuohys visited the set several times. He defended Bullock from online criticism, saying that she was not responsible for the situation and that people should leave her alone.

He stated, "I really feel like being a part of telling your story in this industry and trying to be as hands-on as possible in the process is definitely the way to go. I’m not posting blame on anyone or saying someone should have did this, or someone should have been there. I’m just saying, look, moving forward, I feel like if there’s ever a situation like this, in a way to prevent something like this from happening again, I think that all parties that are relevant to the story need to be involved in the making of the story from beginning to finish.”

"It has been crazy, I don’t really know how to put it in words. I don’t know personally anything about this, I learned when I saw the articles yesterday. But having met both parties, you know, obviously my heart breaks for the situation. I was under the assumption, like everybody, that the family was good all these years. So it was just heartbreaking to see that article and my prayers go out to everyone. I’m hoping that it works out for the best. I hope that they can come to some kind of resolve that makes [everything] better.”

“Sandra [Bullock] just suffered a loss and everything, so I’m pretty sure she’s probably trying to stay out of the [spotlight] and just handle her situation as best she knows how. I heard some pretty disturbing things people were saying about her, and I’m not behind that. Leave her alone. Don’t come for my mama. I’m six-foot-eight, 400-plus pounds, and you don’t want those problems,” Aaron added.

According to Oher’s petition to the Shelby County court in Tennessee, he claims that the Tuohys tricked him into signing a conservatorship agreement when he was 18 years old, making them his legal guardians and allowing them to make business deals on his behalf. He says that they misled him into thinking that they were adoption papers and that they profited from his story while he did not receive any compensation from the film.

Oher’s allegations contradict Aaron’s portrayal of events and raise questions about the accuracy and ethics of The Blind Side.

If Oher’s claims are true, it would mean that he was kept away from the set of the film and had no say in how his story was told. It would also mean that he was exploited by the Tuohys, who presented themselves as his saviors and benefactors.