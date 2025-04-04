Elizabeth Olsen admits Marvel movies don't align with her personal taste: ‘It's not really art I consume’

Actor Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that her personal film taste doesn't necessarily align with projects she's starred in, namely Marvel movies. The actor, who played Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade, recently opened up on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast that she feels pressure to "prove" her creative taste when it comes to the content she consumes. (Also Read: Spider-Man 4 is now called Spider-Man: Brand New Day; Tom Holland steers away from dropping spoilers) Elizabeth Olsen played Wanda Maximoff in numerous Marvel films.(Getty Images via AFP)

Elizabeth Olsen on feeling the pressure to prove personal taste

"I think I haven't always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste, and that is something I feel like I'm still trying to prove when I meet people," Elizabeth explained, “Especially if it's a work-type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in films, literature, and so I still think I have that to prove.”

Elizabeth said, "Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste, because as much as I love being a part of this world -- and I'm proud of what I've been able to do with the character -- it's not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about."

Proud of playing Wanda but…

Elizabeth first played Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron before appearing in several other Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). She also scored an Emmy nomination for best actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance in the Disney series WandaVision (2021).

Elizabeth later shared that she is still extremely proud of her work with Marvel, "I thought they were such great Greek-type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way," The Assessment actor said. “And so I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it's taken on this narrative of like, it's like a hot take, whether an actor says they would never do a Marvel movie or not.”

Though Elizabeth shared last year that she's open to returning as the Scarlet Witch "when there's a way to use her well," she shared in March that she won't be a part of the Russo brothers' two upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.