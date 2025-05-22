Elle Fanning film Sentimental Value wows Cannes Film Festival with 19-minute standing ovation, the longest of the year

Every year at the Cannes Film Festival, there emerges a breakout film that immediately earns a rapturous reception from the press and is deemed to be one of the very best finds of the year. Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value seems to be that discovery at Cannes this year, if first reactions are to be believed. The film, that stars Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve, earned a massive 19-minute long standing ovation- the longest of the year so far. (Also read: Homebound first reviews: Neeraj Ghaywan film hailed as ‘deeply empathetic’ with particular praise for Ishaan Khatter) Cast member Elle Fanning poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film Affeksjonsverdi (Sentimental Value - Valeur Sentimentale) at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier(REUTERS)

Sentimental Value sets Cannes buzzing

Cast members Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, were in attendance at the world premiere of the film which plays in competition at the festival. As per Deadline, Sentimental Value received an enthusiastic response after its screening, where the standing ovation did not stop till 19 minutes. It is longest ovation so far of this year’s Cannes, topping the 11 minutes count for French director Julia Ducournau’s Alpha a few days ago.

Elle was seen wiping away tears at the warm response from the festival audience. Meanwhile, Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier also gave an emotional speech after the ovation, where he said, “What’s that Buñuel quote? ‘I make films for my friends’? I feel you’re all my friends tonight.”

About the film

The official premise of the film, as per the festival website, reads, “Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.” Sentimental Value has been acquired by Neon.

Early press reviews were all overwhelmingly positive, with many critics predicting Sentimental Value to be a frontrunner for the festival's top prize- the Palme d'Or. Joachim's last feature film The Worst Person in the World also played at the competition and won its leading star Renate Reinsve the Best Actress award. The official awards will be announced by the main jury- headed by Juliette Binoche- at the closing ceremony of the festival on May 24.