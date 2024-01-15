Emma Stone's reply to reviews on winning 2024 Critics Choice Award: I'm just learning not to care what you think

On January 14, 2024, actress Emma Stone was honoured for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things during the Critics Choice Awards 2024. Expressing her disbelief on receiving the award, she began her acceptance speech by stating that she was in "full-blown shock." "This is completely crazy," she exclaimed. Emma Stone receives the Best Actress Award during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.(REUTERS)

Speaking about her portrayal of Bella, a character with an infant's brain, in the film, Stone humorously touched upon the influence of critics in the industry. "Playing Bella was one of the greatest joys of my life. I got to unlearn a lot of things in playing her. Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I'm still working on it," she remarked.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Closing with a light-hearted comment, Stone quipped, “This is the Critics Choice Awards — and it is about outside opinion — but I'm very grateful to the critics for this. But I'm just learning not to care what you think.”

US actress Emma Stone at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024. (AFP)

Honouring Fellow Nominees

Emma Stone also paid tribute to fellow nominees, including Lily Gladstone - who was nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Lee for Past Lives, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, and Margot Robbie for Barbie.

Expressing her disbelief at winning among such accomplished peers, she remarked, "This doesn't make any sense, so. Thank you so much for this; it means so much to me. I was being serious. I don't know what to say."

Emma Stone's Award-Winning Streak

Emma Stone's success at the Critics Choice Awards follows her recent triumph at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she secured the title of best film actress in a comedy or musical.

The Oscar winner portrays Bella Baxter, a character who undergoes an experimental procedure from a mad scientist, granting her a fresh start. As the story unfolds, she gradually explores the marvels and perils of the world.

US actress Emma Stone at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024. (AFP)

The 29th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler and broadcasted live on The CW on January 14, celebrated the outstanding achievements in film and television from 2023, as determined by Hollywood critics' votes.