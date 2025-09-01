Fall 2025: From Avatar to Wicked, 10 most-anticipated films to watch

The fall 2025 season is set to witness some of the biggest releases of the year. From Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another to Ariana Grande’s return as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, there are a slew of films coming to theaters over the next few months. Here is a list of the 10 most-anticipated films you should add to your watchlist: Avatar: Fire and Ash releases on December 19.(Screengrab/YouTube)

1. The Conjuring: Last Rites – September 5

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as Lorraine and Ed Warren in what’s being billed as the latest (and possibly final) chapter of this enduring horror franchise. Set in 1986, Pennsylvania, the Warrens confront the same demon that haunted them years ago.

2. Twinless – September 5

Sundance standout James Sweeney writes, directs, and stars in this bittersweet comedy about a young man, played by Dylan O’Brien, grieving the loss of his identical twin. He bonds with another support group member, but things get complicated fast.

3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – September 12

Julian Fellowes closes out the story of the Crawleys and their staff. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) must navigate a divorce scandal while keeping Downton’s legacy intact. Returning cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt, and new faces Alessandro Nivola, Joely Richardson, and Simon Russell Beale.

4. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – September 19

Kogonada directs Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in a tale of two strangers whose magical GPS sends them on a “big, bold, beautiful journey.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lily Rabe round out the supporting cast.

5. The Lost Bus – September 19

Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera lead Paul Greengrass’ drama about the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California. McConaughey plays a bus driver helping children escape the blaze; Ferrera is the teacher assisting him.

6. One Battle After Another – September 26

Paul Thomas Anderson adapts Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland. Leonardo DiCaprio plays an ex-hippie navigating modern-day California. Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti are in the ensemble cast.

8 Predator: Badlands - November 7

Dan Trachtenberg's new film stars Elle Fanning as an android who pairs up with an alien killer on a distant planet. Fanning is one of Weyland-Yutani’s bots, making the Alien vs. Predator storyline canon.

9. Wicked: For Good- November 21

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return in the conclusion of John Chu’s two-part adaptation of Wicked. Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Jonathan Bailey and Peter Dinklage are also part of the project.

9. Avatar: Fire and Ash- December 19

James Cameron’s third part of the Avatar franchise is set to thrill fans in December. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang will continue the epic story of the Na’vi.

10. Marty Supreme- December 25

Timothee Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow appear in Josh Safdie’s period drama about a ping-pong champion. The plot is loosely based on the life of table-tennis icon Marty Reisman.

FAQs:

When does The Conjuring: Last Rites hit theaters?

The film premieres on September 5, 2025.

Who stars in Twinless?

Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney lead the cast.

What is Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale about?

The Crawley family navigates scandal and change as they enter the 1930s, with Lady Mary at the center.

Which actors star in Big Bold Beautiful Journey?

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell play the lead roles.