Ballad of a Small Player trailer: Colin Farrell risks it all as gambler Lord Doyle | Watch

Netflix has released the first trailer for Ballad of Small Player, the latest film from Oscar-nominated director Edward Berger. Starring Colin Farrell, the psychological thriller follows Lord Doyle, a gambler spiralling through the casinos of Macau while his debts and dark past close in, according to Deadline. Colin Farrel's Lord Doyle suits up for a night of games in Macau's neon glow(Screengrab/Netflix)

The teaser opens with Farrell’s Doyle, suited up for a night on the gaming floor. He appears to be on a winning streak at first, but as he jumps from a hotel rooftop, the atmosphere changes. A flurry of late-night gambling, excessive drinking, angry outbursts, and mounting remorse ensues as Doyle tries to maintain control.

Mysterio's allies and relentless pursuers

According to Deadline, as Doyle attempts to lay low, his path crosses with Dao Ming, a casino employee played by Fala Chen. Intriguing and mysterious, she might be Doyle's lifeline. However, Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton), a private investigator, is right after him and makes him confront the issues he is desperately trying to avoid.

The story's blend of desperation, intrigue, and redemption is further enhanced by the presence of Alex Jennings and Deanie Ip in the supporting characters.

From novel to screen

Ballad of a Small Player is based on Lawrence Osborne’s novel of the same name. The screenplay has been written by Rowan Joffe, who has previously worked on 28 Weeks Later.

Berger reteams with much of his All Quiet on the Western Front crew, including Academy Award-winning cinematographer James Friend, production designer Jonathan Houlding, editor Nick Emerson, costume designer Lisy Christl, and Oscar-winning composer Volker Bertelmann, per Variety.

Berger’s momentum after All Quiet and Conclave

Edward Berger has quickly become one of the most in-demand directors in global cinema, per the outlet. His German-language remake of All Quiet on the Western Front won four Oscars, including Best International Feature, and set a BAFTA record with seven awards.

He followed it with Conclave, which earned another Academy Award earlier this year. With Ballad of a Small Player, Berger is turning his attention to a more intimate psychological thriller set against the neon glow of Macau’s casinos, the report added.

Colin Farrell’s busy year

For Colin Farrell, this film caps a solid stretch of performances. He recently received his first Emmy nomination for playing crime boss Oz Cobb in the HBO Max miniseries, The Penguin. His performance in Berger's film will be another way of showing off his versatility, with grittiness, vulnerability, and raw charm.

Festival debut and release plans

In September, the movie will make its debut at the Toronto International Picture Festival. It will then be screened at the Zurich Film Festival, where Farrell will receive the Golden Icon Award.

As per release schedule by Netflix, the film will be released in theaters across the United States on October 15, in the United Kingdom and Ireland on October 17 and will be available to stream from October 29.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Ballad of a Small Player about?

It follows Lord Doyle, a gambler in Macau whose debts and past begin to catch up with him, leading to encounters with a mysterious casino worker and a relentless private investigator.

Q2: Who stars in the film?

Colin Farrell plays Doyle, with Fala Chen as Dao Ming and Tilda Swinton as Cynthia Blithe. Deanie Ip and Alex Jennings also feature.

Q3: Who directed the film?

It is directed by Edward Berger, who previously helmed All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave.

Q4: When will it be released?

The film opens in US theaters on October 15, in UK and Ireland cinemas on October 17, and on Netflix globally on October 29.