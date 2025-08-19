Jordan Jensen’s debut Netflix comedy special Take Me With You premieres this September

Jordan Jensen is about to make her Netflix debut. The comedian’s first full-length special, Take Me With You, will arrive on the platform September 9. Directed by Eric Abrams - whose credits include Ari Shaffir’s Jew and Ralph Barbosa’s Cowabunga - the special digs into Jensen’s offbeat take on femininity, the contradictions of self-love, and the uncomfortable truths of daily life, reported Deadline. Jordan Jensen’s Take Me With You premieres in September on Netflix.(YouTube/Jordan Jensen)

“Being a person is humiliating and grotesque. I’m not sure why we are all pretending it’s adorable or palatable in any way.” Jensen said in a statement about the project on the special’s themes.

A director’s perspective

Producer Matt Schuler backed the project, with Alex Brizel and Brian Stern of AGI Entertainment Media & Management serving as executive producers. Abrams praised Jensen’s voice in comedy, telling Deadline, “To say that Jordan has a unique voice in comedy is almost too obvious to be worth sharing. She’s honest, she’s relentless, she’s funny as f**k, and if you miss any of that you’re probably just not paying attention.”

Abrams added that Jensen’s work blends sharp wit with substance. “What may go under the radar is the depth of Jordan’s intelligence. She has SO much to say, and she builds her argument with the patience and guile of the finest tv courtroom drama prosecutors. But she hides her poignance under such gut-splittingly funny jokes that a lot of folks will think that she’s nothing more than the most exciting new killer on the comedy scene," he said.

From upstate beginnings to Netflix

According to Deadline, Jensen’s path to this moment started in upstate New York before a move to Nashville, where she spent a year performing in clubs and driving her comedy on the road in a pickup truck. Now based in Brooklyn, she headlines sold-out shows nationwide and has toured with Tom Segura and Louis C.K. This fall, she’ll also appear in Bradley Cooper’s Searchlight feature Is This Thing On?, premiering at the New York Film Festival.

Her credits include the half-hour 30 Minutes with Jordan Jensen on YouTube and the self-produced short special Death Chunk. She co-hosts the podcast Bein’ Ian with Jordan with comic Ian Fidance and runs her own show, RIP Jordan Jensen. In 2021, she became the first female comic to win NY’s Funniest Stand Up at the New York Comedy Festival.

Jensen is represented by AGI Entertainment Media & Management, WME, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

