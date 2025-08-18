Leonardo DiCaprio reminds internet of Jack Nicholson in latest photos from a yacht with Vittoria: 'Can't unsee it'

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted soaking up the sun with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as the two enjoyed a boat ride and a swim in the Mediterranean Sea. While their seaside romance grabbed attention, fans couldn’t help but notice something else – Leonardo’s uncanny transformation into Jack Nicholson’s doppelgänger. Social media users couldn’t stop buzzing after spotting Leonardo’s latest vacation pictures, and comparing him to Jack Nicholson.

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys getaway with gf

Leonardo, 50, and Vittoria, 27, were seen soaking up the sun and splashing in the sea during a yacht outing near Formentera on August 15. Photos from the trip show the couple swimming together and lounging on the yacht. They are seen enjoying each other's company in the Mediterranean sea.

In the images, Vittoria is seen wearing an animal-print string bikini, while Leonardo sported a pair of black swim trunks. At different points, they both wore goggles as they got ready to take a dip in the Mediterranean. The images of the outing have surfaced on social media.

Social media users react

Social media users couldn’t stop buzzing after spotting Leonardo’s latest vacation pictures. Many pointed out how the actor is starting to look more and more like Jack Nicholson.

“I'm embarrassed with how obsessed I was with Leo in the 90s,” one wrote, with another sharing, “He looks more like Jack Nicholson every day lol”.

One wondered, “Is he morphing into Jack Nicholson ?”, while one mentioned, “The Leo DiCaprio to Jack Nicholson pipeline is real”. One shared, “Can't unsee it.”

“Jack Nicholson Part II,” one stated, with one joking, “Jack Nicholson mode activated.”

One comment read, “Dad bod without becoming a dad”. “The Jack Nicholson of it all,” wrote one, and another shared, “Literally morphing into Jack Nicholson before our eyes.”

More about Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo and Vittoria were first linked in summer 2023 when they were spotted eating ice cream in Los Angeles. Since then, they have largely kept their relationship private. Until now, their only known PDA moments came during Coachella.

They were also spotted on the way to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding welcome party, which they later attended in June in Italy. There is a 23-year age gap between Leonardo (50) and Vittoria (27).

In April, Vittoria spoke about her relationship with Leonardo in an interview with Vogue France, marking the first time she’s done so since the pair were romantically linked. She discussed her dating life with the star, who was referred to simply as a "very, very famous actor".

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you,” she said.