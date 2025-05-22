‘Absolutely insane’: Fans react to Tom Cruise hanging below aircraft with no margin for error in Mission Impossible clip

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise continues to push the limits of action, and how! The star has performed several death-defying stunts, be it jumping from the tallest buildings, taking his bike off a high mountain, and more- but there's no stopping him when it comes to action. In his latest X post, Tom was seen pulling off another scary and extraordinary action sequence- right from the hinges of a low-hanging aircraft. So much so, that any misstep, and it would end in unthinkable injury for the star. (Also read: 'Chale jaenge bhai movie dekhne ab rulaega kya': Fans agree to watch Mission Impossible 8 after Tom Cruise’s Hindi plea) Tom Cruise showed no one is taking risks quite like him, when it comes to doing action.

No margin for error

In the clip, Tom is seen hanging right above the main wheel of the aircraft, without any protective gear or support. As the aircraft flew dangerously close to the ground, and traced a mountainous region filled with rocks, Tom held on to the gear tightly. The voiceover added, “With low-level flying, there is absolutely zero margin for error. At altitudes between 5 and 20 feet, above the water above the rocks. If there is a downdraft, there is no room for correction. The plane is going in.” The scene then cuts to black and zeroes in on the title of the film.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, “Bro fears death ❌ Death fears bro✅” A comment read, “You are the GOAT! This is absoutely insane!” A second fan commented, “Tom Cruise aging in reverse, jumping off cliffs, running like his rent’s due, what a legend!” A comment read, “The man’s been giving it his all for decades, no shortcuts, just pure passion and hustle. Honestly, nothing but respect for a legacy built on hard work. Love you Tom!” “This is what I call a fire for work and purely dedication, Wow!” read another comment.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which sees Cruise return as the ever-daring Ethan Hunt, hits theatres across India last Saturday—six days ahead of its US release. It has already collected ₹44.75 crore net in India in four days, according to Sacnilk. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in 4DX, IMAX, and other premium formats.

Mission Impossible 8 sees Tom reprise his role as the spy Ethan Hunt and fight against time to save the world against an AI entity threatening to take over and annihilate the human race. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett also star.