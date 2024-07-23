Deadpool and Wolverine US reactions will blow your mind, 'cameos and surprises are epic'

Marvel’s much-awaited film, Deadpool and Wolverine, organised its World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theatre on Monday, July 22. The whole press, the cast of the movie and others were invited to the first full screen of the yet-to-be-released movie. The first reactions to the Shawn Levy-directed film are taking the internet by storm. Deadpool and Wolverine premiere was held at David H. Koch Theatre on Monday, July 22. (@RealHughJackman/X)

First reviews of Deadpool and Wolverine are in

Deadpool and Wolverine is the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Studios and is expected to track a grand opening of $165 million on its opening weekend this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first reactions to the entire movie run are pouring in on social media platform X ahead of the official critics' review. The film is said to be the saviour Marvel needed after its previous failures at the Box Office and OTT platforms. Viewers were also surprised by the cameos the Deadpool team was able to rope in.

One user on X wrote, “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE smokes. So much fun. And a love letter (hate that term, but that’s what it is) to the Fox era of Marvel movies. I assumed it would be violent based on how much Marvel’s been selling that, but I’d say it’s the most gory of the three."

A second user wrote, “Shocker to no one that the Deadpool and Wolverine reactions are calling it marvels best since ‘Endgame’. We are so back,” while a third user wrote, "#DeadpoolAndWolverine is the funniest MCU project ever & (of course) the goriest. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together as these icons is INCREDIBLE. It’s not perfect, but it’s a thrilling theatrical experience & a step in the right direction for Marvel.”

The Hollywood Handle on X wrote, “#DeadpoolAndWolverine is as exciting as you’re expecting it to be. It manages to have the same tone as the previous films with super funny jokes and a story that will have you laughing and crying. Hugh Jackman delivers one of his best performances as Wolverine and the film is packed with great surprises that thankfully don’t affect the course of the story.”

Another user on X wrote, “My biggest problem with #Deadpool has been that he’s playing in too small of a sandbox. That…is not the case with #DeadpoolAndWolverine A true love letter to the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel and such a weird, bloody, surprising delight. Thanks Marvel Jesus.

A verified user, Eric Davis from Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango wrote, “LFG! Absolutely loved #DeadpoolAndWolverine - yes the cameos and surprises are epic, and the humor, action, blood-soaked fights and needle drops are tremendous, too… but it’s the respect and love for the characters that win you over. This is the ultimate Deadpool movie. It is the ultimate Wolverine movie. It’s a damn good time and the best of the three Deadpool movies, for sure. Have fun!”

Deadpool and Wolverine premiere in New York

The movie premiere in New York witnessed the star-studded cast of Deadpool and Wolverine including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen along with director Levy. Other guest appearances included Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively along with Gigi Hadid, Dafne Keen, Brianna Hildebrand, Tyler Mane, Aaron Stanford and the most adorable addition to the cast of Deadpool, Peggy The Dog, as reported by Deadline.

The plot of the movie and its twists have been well-protected by the team, leaving fans in agitation about what is to come. However, released trailers have offered glimpses into the possible cameos and more.

The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 26, 2024.