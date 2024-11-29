From Sofia Vergara to Lilly Collins, here’s how Hollywood stars celebrated Thanksgiving

Moments of love and togetherness

When it comes to Modern Family star Sofía Vergara enjoyed a meal with her loved ones at her vacation island home dubbed Casa Chipi Chipi. She flew her family to the tropical place from Colombia, writing on Instagram, “Landing home for a little Island thanksgiving.”

For Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, Thanksgiving was about hitting many firsts. They ringed the holiday as a married couple for the first time ever, and as a family of four with kids Malcolm, 3, and Méi, 2 months. She posted snaps from her turkey day to her Instagram Stories.

The first photo features her son Malcolm, 3, sitting on the floor eating what looks like homemade french fries. "Happy Thanksgiving," the actor wrote over the picture.

Lily Collins showed her gratitude for her husband Charlie McDowell and dog Redford. The Emily in Paris star posted a series of Instagram snaps featuring McDowell, who she married in 2021, and Redford. "Grateful for my boys, today and every day. Thank you for making every day an adventure. Love you beyond…" she captioned the post.

Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt reel that had Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather song playing in the background. It included several pictures with her husband, kids, and other loved ones. She expressed her gratefulness for her family and kids and also wished her followers on the occasion. She wrote, “This Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with gratitude...I’m so thankful for my beautiful family and my precious babies who bring endless love, happiness and laughter into my life every day... Here’s to celebrating love, togetherness, and all the things we’re grateful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours”.

Mathew McConaughey and Camila Alves gave culinary inspo for foodies as they prepared Turkey Tequila for Thanksgiving. “No joke…it came out sooo good!!! “, Alves captioned the post on Instagram.

The daughters of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Tallulah, and Scout, shared a joint post on Thanksgiving in which they sat beside their father, sharing an emotional and wholesome moment. They simply captioned it “Grateful.”

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith shared a video of herself online, in which she looked radiant as the sunshine graced her face. In the video, she sent her love to the people and also expressed being thankful in the caption.

More starry celebrations

Pitch Perfect actor Rebel Wilson wished people on the occasion and also shared multiple candid pictures with her loved ones. She added Jojo Siwa’s Iced Coffee song to the post and captioned it with, “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. so grateful and lucky to have such an awesome family! Love you all so much.”

Model Gigi Hadid celebrated Thanksgiving Day by indulging in caramel cake.

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade was as star-studded affair. This year, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Ariana Madix, Idina Menzel, T-Pain, Charli D’Amelio and Coco Jones hit the streets of New York City to perform.

Actor Angelina Jolie spent the holiday with her children. She was also spotted on a grocery run earlier this week for a Thanksgiving meal for her family, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Actor Katie Holmes reunited with her daughter, Suri Cruise, who returned home from college for the holiday.