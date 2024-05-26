Furiosa tanks with lowest Memorial Day Weekend opening in over decades | Hollywood box office numbers out

The US weekend Memorial Day box office charts opened to latest Hollywood premieres of diverse varieties with George Miller revisting the prequel landscape of his multi-Oscar winning Mad Max: Fury Road and Chris Pratt finding yet another iconic animated character from most of our childhoods to make his own. Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller's newest directorial that travels across the stark desert landscape is going head-to-head with The Garfield Movie. While the former grossed $10.2 million on Friday from 3,804 theatres, Garfield held up earnings of $8.4 million from 4,035 locations. The cumulative weekend score is already ringing up the estimation of an all-time low ($31 million to $33 million over the four-day expansion) Memorial Day weekend gross. This supposedly falls in line with Casper opening to $22.5 million almost three decades ago in 1995.

On top of Furiosa and Garfield's synonymous earnings, each of them also earned a B+ CinemaScore.

Furiosa, the Mad Max Saga prequel has Anya Taylor-Joy take charge as the younger version of Charlize Theron's persona from the original film. Contrary to the numbers pulled up recently, it was initially expected to bring in $40-$45 million during the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Moreover, the movie will also be defeated by the last film of the franchise, as Fury Road kicked off the dusty adventure with a three-day box office collection of $45.4 million.

Other movies and their weekend box office estimation stats

John Krasinski's multi-starrer IF is sitting at No. 3 with its estimated Memorial Day weekend earnings expected to hit the $20.7 million mark from 4,068 theatres. Despite competing with Garfield as a family package, it's still holding on to its position firmly.

On the other side of the planet, The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is screening at 3,550 locations. It's holding on the No. 4 with its estimated four-day collection brining in $15.5-$16 million for Disney and 20th Century.

The Fall Guy's estimated three-day figures slipped 32%, a significantly less-threatening drop despite the movie now available on digital. Claiming the 5th spot on the charts, the movie that brought together the best of the bests of the Oppenheimer clash is estimated to rake in $7.3 million from 2,955 theatres from the four-day weekend run.

Notably, the theatre-going scene hasn't warmed up enough since last year's strikes wrapped up. The cinema mania isn't quite back up yet, but with Marvel and Disney butting heads and agreeing to the drop major F-bombs, all hopes are pinned on the July 26 theatrical premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, which will hopefully round up the swarming armies of fans across fandoms.