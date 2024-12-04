Gal Gadot's casting as Evil Stepmother in Snow White receives backlash, netizens say ‘she can’t act to save her life'

The much-awaited trailer of Marc Webb's live-action adaptation of Disney's classic fairytale, Snow White, has finally released. After playing Wonder Woman for a long time, Gal Gadot has now stepped into the role of the Evil Stepmother. However, movie-goers are not very happy with it. Gal Gadot as evil stepmother in Snow White.(Twitter)

(Also Read: Snow White trailer: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot turns Evil Stepmother to Rachel Zegler's Disney princess. Watch)

Netizens disappointed with Gal Gadot's casting in Snow White

Since the trailer released, Gal Gadot has been receiving massive hate with many questioning her casting in Snow White. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment and many feel she 'can never be' like Charlize Theron in Rupert Sanders' Snow White and the Huntsman.

One of the tweets read, "Why do movies keep casting Gal Gadot like are the actors still on strike ??"

Another user criticized Gal Gadot's acting skills and wrote, "Gal Gadot has no range, no talent, no charisma, no morals so, naturally, Hollywood is committed to make her a movie star. You really have to suck to make it in that business."

Another tweet read, "Gal Gadot is such an impressively bad actor like she somehow gets worse the more she does it. the second she opened her mouth in that snow white trailer she stumbled and fell and she never got back up."

Sharing the poster of the film, another user wrote, "It’s insane that even in the poster Gal Gadot looks like she cannot act." A few fans also defended Gal Gadot's casting in Snow White.

All about Snow White

Snow White, is an American musical fantasy film directed by Marc Webb with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. It is a live-action reimagining of Walt Disney Productions' 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which itself is based on the 1812 fairy tale Snow White by the Brothers Grimm. The film stars Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Gal Gadot and is slated to release in cinemas on March 21, 2025.