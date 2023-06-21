Gal Gadot's sparks hope for her future as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe

Gal Gadot has shared an encouraging update regarding her future as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe. Israeli actress Gal Gadot attends Tiffany & Co reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark in New York City on April 27, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)(AFP)

The Wonder Woman actress has portrayed the iconic character in two standalone films, various iterations of Justice League, and made multiple guest appearances.

Gadot's impressive list of credits as Wonder Woman in the DCEU includes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash.

Initially set for a trilogy, the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and the emergence of James Gunn's new DC Universe seemed to dim hopes for Gadot's return. But the actress has now sparked new optimism for her future in the DC world.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight at Netflix's Tudum, the 38-year-old tantalizingly hinted at her potential comeback as Wonder Woman, stating, "Things are being worked behind the scenes, and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it." This statement marks a refreshing change of pace, as Gadot's previous remarks about the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and her career trajectory seemed to suggest she had made peace with never reprising the role.

Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman aligns perfectly with James Gunn's DC Universe

Rumours of Gadot leaving the DC Universe began circulating at the end of 2022, following James Gunn's announcement that Henry Cavill would not reprise his role as Superman in the new DC Universe. This decision, which involved introducing a younger version of the hero, seemed to cast doubt on the future of other DCEU stars, including Gadot. Plus, news of Patty Jenkins' departure from Wonder Woman 3 and the subsequent cancellation of the film seemed to signify the end of Gadot's tenure as the Daughter of Themyscira.

The ‘Red Notice’ stars’ portrayal of Wonder Woman has been a standout in the old DCEU, and her recent optimism about potentially continuing as the character is both exciting and logical.

Wonder Woman Poster. (Image Credit: IMDB)

Gunn's DC Universe is not intended as a complete reboot, as some actors from the DCEU have already been confirmed to reprise their roles in the new universe. Among them are Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, who will lead her own Waller Max series, and John Cena as Peacemaker, with Gunn revealing that he will transition into Peacemaker Season 2 after wrapping up work on Superman: Legacy.

Despite the mixed reception of Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot's appearances as Diana Prince in various DC films following her standalone sequel have reignited interest in her portrayal of the iconic hero.

While Gunn's initial DC Universe projects may not include Wonder Woman, it does not necessarily mean that Gadot is being excluded. In fact, the upcoming Paradise Lost series could lay the groundwork for Wonder Woman's future.

One of the criticisms of Gadot's Wonder Woman franchise was its failure to fully explore the character's mythology, and the upcoming Max prequel series has the potential to expand her corner of the DC Universe, setting the stage for Gadot's potential return as Wonder Woman.