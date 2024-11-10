Gladiator: A timeless epic that continues to resonate

November 15 sees the release of Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning smash hit Gladiator. The first movie, starring Russell Crowe, stormed into theatres in 2000 and captured the hearts of millions. The film’s blend of epic storytelling, visually stunning action, and stirring performances turned it into a cultural phenomenon. More than two decades later, Gladiator continues to captivate audiences, cementing itself as a classic that endures across generations. (Also Read | Gladiator 2 early reactions: Critics single out Denzel Washington's performance worthy of another Oscar) Paul Mescal plays the lead in Gladiator 2(instagram)

What Gladiator is about

Gladiator tells the story of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a loyal Roman general who loses everything after being betrayed by the power-hungry Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Forced into slavery, Maximus fights his way back to Rome, driven by a thirst for revenge and hope to fulfil his lost duty to Rome. The storyline, inspired by classical Rome and ancient gladiatorial battles, captivated viewers with its sense of historical grandeur and human struggle.

Back in 2000, superhero franchises and extended universes hadn’t taken over Hollywood yet, and Scott’s filmmaking was a throwback to sword-and-sandal epics like Ben-Hur and Spartacus. Scott was the first to blend old-school storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques. Using CGI, Scott took audiences to ancient Rome in a way that had never been seen before. Filmgoers back then would remember the sensation of seeing the Colosseum for the first time.

The enduring appeal of Gladiator

Scott began his career in advertising and is a bona fide master in visual storytelling. While the epic side of Gladiator was told in bloody wars and CGI-enhanced Colosseums, Scott never lost track of the human side of the story. The indelible image of a hand drifting through golden wheat fields has become the most recognisable visual from the film. The hand is rough and strong - a soldier’s hand - yet the motion is tender, capturing a sense of longing. This recurring imagery provides a respite from the propulsive action sequences, and it is this push-and-pull between the epic and the intimate that makes the movie a pleasure to watch even today.

Watch Gladiator trailer

The appeal of Gladiator was not just its visuals but its iconic characters as well. At the time, Russell Crowe’s career was on a meteoric rise, with back-to-back powerhouse performances in L.A. Confidential and The Insider. Crowe’s performance as Maximus earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. His portrayal made Maximus both heroic and vulnerable, someone audiences could admire and relate to. The other unforgettable performance came from Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus, who played the villain with a hint of sympathy. This dynamic between Maximus and Commodus gave Gladiator an emotional depth rarely seen in action films.

The legacy continues

Now Scott is back with a sequel to his blockbuster. Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal in his first big-budget leading role, along with everyone’s favourite Pedro Pascal and the legendary Denzel Washington. Mescal plays Lucius, the son of Maximus, who is forced into the gladiatorial arena and has to fight his way to freedom. Audiences are excited to go back to the Colosseum, which has been updated with an underwater component to allow for shark battles, which Scott insists is historically accurate. Either way, audiences don’t care as long as the sequel delivers on the thrills, just like the first movie did.

Watch Gladiator II trailer

Gladiator is more than a movie; its influence is still visible, inspiring historical epics and leaving a mark on fans. Its themes of honour, vengeance, and redemption transcend boundaries. When it came out, Maximus channeled his creator Ridley Scott and asked his audience, “Are you not entertained?” and 24 years later, we continue to answer “Yes!”

Gladiator is streaming on Prime Video. Gladiator II releases in cinemas across India on November 15.