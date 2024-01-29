'Go away, please,' Taylor Swift's plea to cameras to leave her alone during Chiefs game

Taylor Swift found herself in the spotlight at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, where the stakes were high to determine the Super Bowl contender for February 11. Taylor Swift speaks with people on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Taylor Swift's plea to the cameras:

While the CBS broadcast turned to Taylor Swift during a segment about the Grammys, the pop star seemed to mouth the words, "Go away, please," suggesting a desire for privacy amidst the game excitement.

Chiefs triumph:

The Chiefs emerged victorious with a 17-10 win, securing their spot in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift, visibly delighted, joined the celebration on the pitch with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his teammates, friends, and family.

Taylor Swift's NFL presence:

Swift addressed the buzz around her NFL game appearances in a 2023 Time magazine interview, where she was named "Person of the Year." She emphasized her focus on supporting Travis Kelce and admitted to the challenge of not knowing when the cameras would capture her reactions.

Swift unintentionally stole the show at the Golden Globes with her reaction to a joke by host Jo Koy. The joke referenced fewer camera shots of Swift compared to the NFL, and her icy expression while sipping her drink became an internet sensation.

Jo Koy later clarified that his joke was aimed at the NFL's use of cutaways and not meant to poke fun at Swift. He described the moment as "cute" and explained it was a playful jab at the NFL's broadcast style.

Taylor Swift's deep fake controversy:

Swift faced online abuse last week with explicit deepfake photos related to her relationship with Kelce. The incident sparked discussions about the need for better regulations around the use of AI to protect women from such violations.