Godfather's Francis Ford Coppola caught kissing young females on Megalopolis set amid misconduct claims

Francis Ford Coppola, the cinematic titan behind the iconic Godfather trilogy, is facing a storm of controversy. The director has been captured on camera engaging in intimate moments with extras during the filming of his ambitious project, Megalopolis. This comes on the heels of rumours suggesting a tumultuous production environment, marked by allegations of unprofessional conduct. The video surfaced just 2 months before the release of the highly anticipated project. Director Francis Ford Coppola poses during a photocall for the film Megalopolis in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Coppola caught on camera kissing extras amid Megalopolis chaos

The video Variety got on Friday shows Coppola trying to kiss some young female artists on the set of his sci-fi epic. Filmed by crew members during a bacchanalian nightclub scene, the footage reportedly dates back to last year. The scene was shot in February 2023 at the Tabernacle, a concert hall in Atlanta. Sources close to the production have accused the legendary director of acting with “impunity” on set.

Also read: Meghan Markle lands in NY for high stakes Hamptons business summit ahead of new brand launch: Report

The call sheet reviewed by Variety reveals that the female extras portraying partygoers in the scene were "cleared for topless nudity," while others were "cleared for scantily clad" attire. As per one insider who spoke to the outlet, around 150 and 200 people were present on the set that starred actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

Francis Ford Coppola accused of misconduct on set

The videos seem to support shocking allegations made by the Guardian against the 85-year-old months back. claimed he attempted to kiss topless and partially clothed female actresses on the set, stating he was trying to ‘get them in the mood’ for the filming. The news broke hours before the highly anticipated Cannes premiere of Megalopolis sparking widespread outrage.

Also read: Celine Dion gets teary-eyed while performing at the Paris Olympics 2024 amid Stiff Person Syndrome

The Rainmaker director who solely financed the entire $120 million budget for the film raised a few eyebrows when he allegedly kept kissing and hugging several women on the set. A source revealed a shocking incident where the director announced to the cast and crew, after multiple takes, that any kissing during the scene was for his personal gratification, “Sorry — if I come up to you and kiss you, just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

Meanwhile, the director's wife, Eleanor Coppola, was a constant presence on set until her illness prevented her from continuing, as confirmed by a spokesperson. Sadly, she passed away in April.