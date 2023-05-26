G.O.D.S. vs. Marvel Universe: Will science and magic collide or converge?

Marvel fans, get ready to embark on an extraordinary comic book journey with the arrival of G.O.D.S.! This captivating series, brought to life by the talented Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti, is set to redefine Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and unravel the very fabric of reality. This fall readers will be introduced to G.O.D.S., a revolutionary series by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. (Marvel)

(ALSO READ: 'I am Iron Man,' Marvel Studios reveal stunning details of Downey Jr casting | Watch)

Unveiling the Enigmatic G.O.D.S.

In this groundbreaking comic series, Marvel introduces us to a cast of characters who have been scheming and clashing behind the scenes of the Marvel Universe for ages. Prepare to be captivated by the powerful ensemble that includes Wyn, a master of magic; Aiko Maki, a devoted agent of science; the audacious Dmitri the Science Boy, Wyn's daring partner; the enigmatic Mia the Magic Girl, a young sorceress; and the mysterious Cubisk Core, a being tainted by pure corruption. (ALSO READ: Will MCU keep Jonathan Majors in Phase 6? Here's what we know)

Marvel Icons Collide with G.O.D.S.

Mark your calendars, comic enthusiasts, because this August brings an exciting treat for fans! The G.O.D.S. variant covers will not only grace the shelves but also contain bonus story pages written by Jonathan Hickman himself. These additional pages offer a tantalizing glimpse into the interactions between the new G.O.D.S. characters and iconic figures from the Marvel Universe. Brace yourselves for captivating encounters with the likes of Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Scarlet Witch.

A Mysterious Intersection

One encounter in particular has set the comic community abuzz with anticipation. The enigmatic Wyn finds themselves face-to-face with the legendary Doctor Strange, hinting at a grander scheme beyond the eternal clash between good and evil. As for the enigmatic interactions with Scarlet Witch, the details remain under lock and key, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of the bonus pages. (ALSO READ | 'I'm surprised (after) what happened in Infinity War': Zoe Saldaña stunned by Gamora's arrival in latest Guardians)

A Fresh Chapter in the Marvel Universe

G.O.D.S. carves out its own distinct space within the Marvel Universe, exploring the intriguing intersection of science and magic. Prepare to rediscover beloved characters and concepts, reimagined for a modern audience with a strong focus on continuity.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of G.O.D.S., a comic series that promises to reshape the Marvel landscape in unimaginable ways. Brace yourselves for an epic collision of cosmic forces, where science and magic intertwine, delivering a spectacle that will leave you yearning for more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON