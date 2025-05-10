Godzilla x Kong sequel's title revealed: Check release date, other details; fans say, ‘have good writing this time’

The release date and title of the Godzilla x Kong sequel have been unveiled. Directed by Grant Sputore (I Am Mother), Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be released on March 26, 2026. It is currently in production, the studio revealed, as per Deadline. (Also Read | Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does better than Kareena Kapoor's Crew at India box office, earns ₹37 crore) The last film in the franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, did well last year.(AP)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of Godzilla x Kong wrote, “Please stand by. Your call is very important to us. #GodzillaXKong: Supernova | Now in production. Only in theaters March 26, 2027. Report a Titan Sighting. Call (240) MON-ARCH."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Excited as long as Godzilla gets a lot more screen time. Last one was disappointing and this is coming from a long-time Godzilla fan.” “Please have good writing this time,” read a comment. A person wrote, “Very excited! I'm hooked already. Also - please stop sidelining Godzilla.”

It is said to place several new human characters alongside Titans, Godzilla, and Kong, as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat. The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from last year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise.

The script has been written by Shang-Chi's Dave Callaham. Launched with Godzilla in 2014, Legendary's Monsterverse franchise also includes Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as Netflix's animated spin-off Skull Island and the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.