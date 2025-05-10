Menu Explore
Godzilla x Kong sequel's title revealed: Check release date, other details; fans say, ‘have good writing this time’

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
May 10, 2025 07:33 AM IST

The sequel to Godzilla x Kong is currently in production. The script has been written by Shang-Chi's Dave Callaham.

The release date and title of the Godzilla x Kong sequel have been unveiled. Directed by Grant Sputore (I Am Mother), Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be released on March 26, 2026. It is currently in production, the studio revealed, as per Deadline. (Also Read | Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does better than Kareena Kapoor's Crew at India box office, earns 37 crore)

The last film in the franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, did well last year.(AP)
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of Godzilla x Kong wrote, “Please stand by. Your call is very important to us. #GodzillaXKong: Supernova | Now in production. Only in theaters March 26, 2027. Report a Titan Sighting. Call (240) MON-ARCH."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Excited as long as Godzilla gets a lot more screen time. Last one was disappointing and this is coming from a long-time Godzilla fan.” “Please have good writing this time,” read a comment. A person wrote, “Very excited! I'm hooked already. Also - please stop sidelining Godzilla.”

It is said to place several new human characters alongside Titans, Godzilla, and Kong, as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat. The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from last year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise.

The script has been written by Shang-Chi's Dave Callaham. Launched with Godzilla in 2014, Legendary's Monsterverse franchise also includes Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as Netflix's animated spin-off Skull Island and the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
