Golden Globes 2022 full list of winners: Andrew Garfield is Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film
- Jeremy Strong and Squid Game are among the winners of the Golden Globe Awards 2022 which was a lacklustre event due to boycott by Hollywood.
Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose won big at the Golden Globes this year as Hollywood boycotted the much anticipated night, leading to a lacklustre event. The ceremony is a private event this year and is not being live-streamed. The winners are being announced on the Golden Globes website and their social media handles.
Check out the full list of winners.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog--WINNER
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog--WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast--WINNER
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos--WINNER
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard--WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story--WINNER
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story--WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!--WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story--WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog--WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto--WINNER
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune--WINNER
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
King Richard - Be Alive
Encanto - Dos Oruguitas
Belfast - Down to Joy
Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
No Time To Die - No Time To Die--WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)--WINNER
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession--WINNER
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession--WINNER
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose--WINNER
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks--WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks--WINNER
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso--WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad--WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick--WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown--WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession--WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game--Winner