Golden Globes 2026: When and where to watch the award ceremony in India

The announcement was made by the official YouTube account of JioHotstar.

Viewers in India can stream the ceremony LIVE, 5:30 AM onwards, from January 12 on JioHotstar.

Awards season kicks off in full gear with one of the most important nights of the year- the Golden Globe Awards . The 83rd edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence to Ariana Grande, the ceremony will be a star-studded one. Wondering where to watch the ceremony live in India? Don't worry, we have got you covered.

About the Golden Globes US comedian Nikki Glaser is all set to return as the host for the ceremony. The award ceremony will highlight the best of films and television. One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, led with nominations in nine categories in film, while The White Lotus bagged 6 categories when it comes to television. Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value was close on the heels with 8 nominations.

Some of the award presenters for the night include Priyanka Chopra, Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, and Kevin Hart.

Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz are also the presenters this year at the event.