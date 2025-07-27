Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha confirms Bend It Like Beckham sequel: ‘I’m excited to revisit the original characters’

Indian-origin filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has confirmed the sequel to her acclaimed 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham. According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is currently in development. Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in a still from 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham

Film will revisit original characters

Starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, the film revolves around a British Indian teen, Jess (Nagra), who wants to play soccer but is stopped by her immigrant parents.

"I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game," Chadha told in an interview to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The filmmaker said she hopes for the original cast members to return. When asked if they are aware about the sequel being developed, Chadha agreed but added they are waiting for the script.

"They obviously want to see a script before they commit...I’m pretty certain that everyone’s going to want to come back. Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it."

Chadha said she is working hard to ensure every character has meaningful arc. "I am working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc and scenes," she added.

About Bend It Like Beckham

Bend It Like Beckham is a 2002 British sports comedy-drama film directed by Gurinder Chadha. The film follows Jess Bhamra, a young British-Indian girl who dreams of playing football professionally, despite her conservative family's traditional expectations.

Starring Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Anupam Kher and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the film explores themes of identity, cultural conflict, gender roles, and the pursuit of passion.

It received widespread acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling and progressive representation of South Asian women in sports. A critical and commercial success, Bend It Like Beckham became a cultural milestone and remains one of the most beloved sports films with a strong feminist voice.