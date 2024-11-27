Halle Berry calls out ex Olivier Martinez for conspiring against her with nanny

Halle Berry’s new move

As per a report by In Touch, she has accused him of engaging in “smoke in mirrors to distract from his conduct”. At the moment, she is involved in a custody war with him. She got married to him in 2013.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Halle, 58, has objected to Olivier’s request that she produce text messages she exchanged with her former employee Miryam Haziza since January and any non-disclosure agreements executed by Miryam.

In the filing, Halle said Olivier, 58, also asked her to turn over any non-disclosure agreements executed by Erica Simamora, another one of her former employees “with whom (Olivier) conspired along with Ms. Haziza, (Halle) has come to learn — to make false reports against” her.

What is her lawyer saying

It is claimed that Miryam has not worked for Halle since she discovered that Miryam was conspiring with Olivier and Erica without her. She has accused her employee of transmitting information from (Olivier) to Erica relating to Maceo’s therapy. Maceo is Halle and Olivier’s 11-year-old son.

The lawyer added, “Notably, Ms. Haziza continues to communicate with (Olivier) and his counsel while refusing to engage in non-formal discussions with (Halle’s) counsel regarding the content of her intended testimony at the hearing.”

Halle alleged that Erica’s “testimony is relevant because (Olivier) inexplicably” persuaded Erica while employed by Halle to contact Maceo’s therapist with “the goal of interfering with Maceo’s therapeutic process”, which is relevant to legal custody.

Halle said Olivier has not explained the relevance of a potential non-disclosure agreement.

“Rather than focus on the requested relief, [Olivier] intends to turn this proceeding into a charade, engage in smoke and mirrors to distract from his own conduct and this court’s findings about his conduct, and cause [Halle] to continue to incur further unnecessary fees,” Halle’s lawyer added.

Halle asked the court to shut down Olivier’s request.

More about the case

Earlier this year, Halle revealed in court documents that she sued an ex-employee for violating the terms of her employment contract and conspiring with Olivier. Olivier recently listed Miryam as a witness he plans to call to testify at the December court hearing. He said Miryam was a former house manager and nanny for Halle, who worked for her for the past 20 years.

The judge will hear both sides and make a determination on Halle’s request to strip Olivier of legal custody of her son. Meanwhile, Olivier has called the complaint “draconian” and accused Halle of using her wealth to drag him in and out of court.

Olivier has pleaded for Halle to be ordered to pay $360,000 to help fund his legal team. He said he had to take out a loan and sell his Rolex to pay his current lawyer.