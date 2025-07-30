Harrison Ford opens up on retirement, Emmy nomination and punching Ryan Gosling

Harrison Ford, who has been a part of Hollywood for decades now, said he has no plans to retire. In an interview with Variety, the 83-year-old icon also opened up about receiving his first Emmy nomination for the comedy-drama series, Shrinking. Harrison Ford received his first Emmy nomination for Shrinking.(AP)

On being asked whether he will ever retire, Ford told Variety, "No. That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts."

Harrison Ford discusses Emmy nomination

Ford has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Dr Paul Rhoades in Shrinking.

The actor stated that he does not think there is "anything competitive about creativity". Also, he does not understand the need to compare one person's work with the other.

"If you like it, you like it; if you don’t like it, look at something else," he said.

Ford stated that acting is what he loves doing, as he likes to tell stories and pretend to be somebody else in front of the camera.

He shared that Kevin Feige has not convinced him yet to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after featuring in Captain America: Brave New World earlier this year.

When Harrison Ford accidentally punched Ryan Gosling

Ford stated that he "enjoyed the experience" of making Blade Runner 2049, along with Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve, adding that it was "even more" fun than the first part.

However, he shared that while rehearsing for a fight scene, he and Gosling came "too close" and he punched his co-star.

"I apologized right away. What more could I do? Can’t take back a punch. Just take it," said Ford, adding that Gosling is a "very handsome man."

Talking about his near-fatal plane crash in 2015, Ford said it did have an impact on him.

"I’ve been through a couple of big accidents that took a while to heal from," he added.

FAQs:

1. What are the scars on Harrison Ford's face?

He has a scar on his chin from a car accident.

2. Where does Harrison Ford currently live?

According to Hello! Magazine, Ford lives a quiet life far in Wyoming with his wife, Calista Flockhart.

3. What is Harrison Ford's real name?

He used to call himself 'Harrison J. Ford,' but is now popular in Hollywood as Harrison Ford.