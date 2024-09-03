Harry Potter fans disappointed by no Hogwarts Express announcement at King's Cross Station on September 1. Watch

Ever since Harry Potter set off for his wizarding school by boarding the Hogwarts Express, fans of the fantasy novel and film franchise have been assembling in huge numbers at the King's Cross Station in London to celebrate the occasion. However, this year turned out to be a bummer. (Also Read – ‘Bloody Longbottom’: Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy Tom Felton loses cricket match to Neville Matthew Lewis) Harry Potter and Ron Weasly boarded Hogwarts Express for the first time on September 1

No announcement this year

Every year, as fans would assemble at King's Cross Station, with their costumes, wands, and luggage intact mind you, an announcement of the arrival of the fictional Hogwarts Express would be played at 11 am every September 1. Previously, a video of the train arriving at the fictional Platform 9 ¾ would also be displayed on the big screen at the station.

As per a video doing the rounds on X, fans congregated in hordes this year as well, but were left disappointed as their countdown to 11 am was followed by a regular public address, which was met with a chorus of boos from the let-down fans at the station.

“Grown a** adults disappointed that an actual train station with actual trains to run didn't announce a fake train leaving a fake platform for a fake destination lmao,” commented an X user on the viral video. “Harry the last movie was released in 2011, get a fricking life for goodness sakes (crying emoji),” wrote another. “Seems like the magic took a day off. Big letdown for Harry Potter fans,” read a third comment.

Prior notice given

Several X users also pointed out that the authorities had indeed given prior notice that there would be no Hogwarts Express announcement at King's Cross this year. “It's a letdown when a cherished tradition is missed, but the fact is people did receive a week's notice beforehand,” wrote a user. In fact, the official website of Harry Potter, Wizarding World, mentioned this important announcement while spelling out their plans for September 1, back on July 23.

“First – an important notice from us: Come 1st September, fans are strongly discouraged from attending Kings Cross Station this year, as there will be no event, departure board or countdown held at the station,” it stated.