Here's what Jada Pinkett Smith said about claims that Will Smith was seen having sex with Duane Martin

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she is considering taking legal action against her husband Will Smith’s former assistant Brother Bilaal, who claimed he walked in on Will and having sex in a dressing room several years ago. After the claims surfaced and made headlines, Jada told TMZ, “We suin’!” Jada Pinkett Smith (R) has said she is considering taking legal action against her husband Will Smith’s (R) former assistant, who claimed he walked in on Will and Duane Martin (L) having sex in a dressing room several years ago (duane_martin/Instagram, Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

It is unclear whether Jada has seriously planned to consult her lawyers. However, a source told the outlet that Will is “actually weighing his legal options, so there could be some truth to Jada’s response.” A rep also said, “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

Bilaal previously appeared on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast, claiming that he “opened the door to Duane’s dressing room” and saw “Duane having anal sex with Will” over a couch. Duane was married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996 to 2020.

Jada hit back at multiple rumours about her relationship with Will, while she promoted her memoir Worthy last month. On one occasion, Today host Hoda Kotb asked her if they are in open marriage or are swingers. She also asked her if one of them is gay. “I would say that none of that’s true,” Jada replied.

Jada also said during the promotional tour that she and Will have had “completely separate lives” since 2016. “I think just not being ready yet,” Jada said, addressing why she did not publicly discuss her life with Will. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right? And in regards to, how do we present that to people? And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Jada added that there is no romance between Will and her, although they are legally married. She also claimed that her love with Will is “fractured,” adding that over the years, she has been thinking of legally divorcing him.

