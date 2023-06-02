Which are the highest-grossing movie franchise of all-time? Top 5

The battle for the top box office spot in the high-stakes world of movie franchises is as exciting as the actual movies. These film franchises, often spanning multiple interconnected universes, have provided us with some of the most enduring scenes in movie history. Here the all time top-grossing movie franchises.

Here, we present the five highest-grossing movie franchises of all time based on collection in United States and Cananda. The list is based on the statistics of Box Office Mojo.

Top 5 highest-grossing movie franchise of all time

5. J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World ($2,884,087,807 with 35 releases)

Starting the countdown at number five, we have J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World franchise. It includes the Harry Potter series and the Fantastic Beasts series, all of which are based on the writings of author J.K. Rowling. The franchise comprises both the original series of films and spin-offs that have captivated viewers worldwide with its fascinating world of wizards and mystical creatures.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2(Warner Bros)

The Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is the franchise's highest-grossing film.

4. Spider-Man ($3,311,113,189 with 11 releases)

The Spider-Man franchise comes in at number four. It features three series of films produced by several studios: the original trilogy (2002-2007) directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Sony Pictures, the reboot series (2012-2014) directed by Marc Webb, and the Marvel/Sony series (2016-present). The franchise's likeable hero and stunning spectacular effects have captivated audiences, leaving them eagerly awaiting the next installment. (ALSO READ | Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland, Zendaya locked in, but progress delayed. Why?)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man)

The Spider-Man: No Way Home is the franchise's most successful box office film.

3. Disney Live Action Reimaginings ($3,493,794,115 with 17 releases)

The Disney Live Action Reimaginings franchise is next on our list. It contains live-action versions of original Disney animation masterpieces. Although "101 Dalmatians" was released in 1996, the franchise did not see much popularity until after the release of "Alice in Wonderland" in 2010. The franchise films that are produced by Walt Disney Studios include "The Jungle Book" (2016), "Aladdin" (2019), and "Cinderella" (2015).

The Lion King(Disney)

The Lion King is the franchise's most successful film in terms of money.

2. Star Wars ($5,090,325,768 with 23 releases)

The Star Wars comes in second place on our list. The film franchise is a collection of epic space opera films created by Lucasfilm and released by Disney. It all started in 1977 with the release of the film "Star Wars" (later renamed "Episode IV: A New Hope" in 1981) and quickly grew into a global phenomenon. Millions of fans have fallen in love with the detailed tale, fascinating characters, and revolutionary visual effects.

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens(Star Wars)

TheStar Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens is the franchise's highest-grossing film.

Marvel Cinematic Universe ($11,667,753,204 with 36 releases)

Finally, at the top of the list is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the highest-grossing moviefranchiseof all time. It is a Marvel Studios superhero film series based on characters from American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Iron Man (2008), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) are among the franchise's blockbusters. (ALSO READ: 'I am Iron Man,' Marvel Studios reveal stunning details of Downey Jr casting | Watch)

Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

The Avengers: Endgame is the franchise's highest-grossing film.

It should be mentioned that the earnings of certain franchises may overlap. For eg. MCU's earning with Spider-Man.