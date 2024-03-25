Holi 2024: Looking back at 5 times Hollywood played with gulaal the desi way

It’s Holi today, the Indian festival of colours that entranced everyone from desi to Hollywood celebs. What can be more fun than taking part in a festival that allows you to let your inner child out? And it looks like these celebs agree too. Looking back at five times Hollywood celebs played with gulaal the desi way. (Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani's first interview and Holi together: Rakul has brought colour into my life) Check out the times when celebs like Pharrell Williams, Nick Jonas and others had a ball at Holi

Josh Brolin’s Holi experience

Josh Brolin, famous for his roles in Dune and Avengers, wished fans a Happy Holi in 2019 by sharing a throwback picture from his visit to India in 2013. In the picture, he and writer Gregory David Roberts can be seen all smiles while drenched head-to-toe in colours. Josh seemed to have gotten the Holi outfit down pat as he was seen dressed in shorts and a vest.

A very Jimmy Holi

In 2017 when Priyanka Chopra attended the Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, she introduced him to Holi. She explained how Holi is a ‘big party with lots of colour’ to celebrate spring and good over evil. When he said, “How fun is that, it’s like a giant rave.” He then brought out paints instead of colour and thandai so she doesn’t miss home. Jimmy and Priyanka then proceeded to have a Holi fight.

Pharrell Williams’ post colour attack

Australian chef-model Sarah Todd and Pharrell Williams were among the few celebs who attended the Holi party thrown by Adidas in Mumbai in 2018. While Sarah looked happy in the ‘post colour attack,’ fans pointed out that Pharrell did not look as impressed by the festival of colours. One fan even wondered on X ‘what did Bollywood do to him’ sharing a few of his pictures and videos back then.

DJ Snake’s Holi concert

DJ Snake held a concert in India on Holi in 2019. He even shared a picture of him waving the Indian flag as concertgoers enjoyed in the background. The DJ was even dressed in a white kurta pyjama and covered with gulaal thrown by the attendees. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and others were spotted at the bash, having a ball back then.

Nick Jonas’ first Holi

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018. Since then, he has adapted the Indian culture, celebrating the festivals in style along with Priyanka. But he celebrated his first Holi only in 2020 when he visited Mumbai with the actor. He shared a sweet video and pictures posing with Priyanka, Katrina Kaif and other celebs that attended the bash. He called the experience ‘so much fun.’

